Littelfuse Reports First Quarter Results For 2022

Record sales and earnings driven by strong worldwide execution and robust market demand

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended April 2, 2022:

  • Net sales of $623.3 million were up 34% versus the prior year period, and up 22% organically
  • GAAP operating margin was 24.2%; adjusted operating margin was 25.6%
  • GAAP diluted EPS was $4.70; adjusted diluted EPS was $4.99, up 87% versus the prior year period
  • GAAP effective tax rate was 12.4% and the adjusted effective tax rate was 17.3%
  • Cash flow from operations was $51.7 million and free cash flow was $21.9 million
  • On April 8, the company announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire C&K Switches, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, with a strong global presence across a broad range of end markets, including industrial, transportation, aerospace, and datacom; the company has annualized sales of over $200 million
  • On April 12, the company completed the acquisition of Embed, Ltd., a proven provider of embedded software and firmware developed for a broad range of applications serving transportation end markets

We are off to a tremendous start this year, achieving strong revenue and EPS growth substantially above our expectations while continuing to outperform the markets we serve,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our organic growth trajectory combined with our strategy-led acquisitions continue to strengthen and diversify our business. As a result of our persistent execution, we remain extremely well positioned to further capitalize on current and future growth opportunities within the global structural themes of sustainability, connectivity, and safety. We continue focusing on what we can control to drive our performance within a volatile market, which is reflected in our second quarter outlook of continued double-digit year-over-year growth.”

Second Quarter of 2022*

Based on current market conditions, for the second quarter the company expects,

  • Net sales in the range of $594 to $608 million, the midpoint of which represents 15% growth over the prior year and 7% organic growth
  • Adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $3.95 to $4.11, the midpoint of which represents 18% growth over the prior year
  • An adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 16.5%
  • The company’s forecast includes an approximately 300 basis point year-over-year sales headwind from COVID-related lockdowns in China, as well as costs to support its operations and employees

*Littelfuse provides guidance on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis. GAAP items excluded from guidance may include the after-tax impact of items including acquisition and integration costs, restructuring, impairment and other charges, certain purchase accounting adjustments, non-operating foreign exchange adjustments and significant and unusual items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. Littelfuse is not able to forecast the excluded items in order to provide the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.

Dividend

  • The company will pay a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.53 per share on June 9, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 26, 2022

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Littelfuse will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. The call will be broadcast and available for replay at Littelfuse.com. A slide presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at Littelfuse.com.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with approximately 17,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts are intended to constitute “forward-looking statements” entitled to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements are based on Littelfuse’s current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken in response thereto and the effects of those items on the company’s business; product demand and market acceptance; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product quality problems or product recalls; capacity and supply difficulties or constraints; coal mining exposures reserves; cybersecurity matters; failure of an indemnification for environmental liability; exchange rate fluctuations; commodity and other raw material price fluctuations; the effect of Littelfuse, Inc.’s (“Littelfuse” or the “Company”) accounting policies; labor disputes; restructuring costs in excess of expectations; pension plan asset returns less than assumed; integration of acquisitions; uncertainties related to political or regulatory changes; and other risks which may be detailed in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements. This release should be read in conjunction with information provided in the financial statements appearing in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 1, 2022. Further discussion of the risk factors of the company can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 1, 2022, and in other filings and submissions with the SEC, each of which are available free of charge on the company’s investor relations website at investor.littelfuse.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the availability of new information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information included in this press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of organic net sales growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, free cash flow, consolidated total gross debt, consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the private placement senior notes), and ratio of consolidated total gross debt to consolidated EBITDA. Many of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of certain expenses and income not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is set forth in the attached schedules

The company believes that organic net sales growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income taxes, and adjusted effective tax rate provide useful information to investors regarding its operational performance because they enhance an investor’s overall understanding of our core financial performance and facilitate comparisons to historical results of operations, by excluding items that are not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations or were not part of our business operations during a comparable period. The company believes that free cash flow is a useful measure of its ability to generate cash. The company believes that consolidated total gross debt, consolidated EBITDA, and ratio of consolidated total gross debt to consolidated EBITDA are useful measures of its credit position. The company believes that all of these non-GAAP financial measures are commonly used by financial analysts and others in the industries in which we operate, and thus further provide useful information to investors. Management additionally uses these measures when assessing the performance of the business and for business planning purposes. Note that our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those terms as defined or used by other companies.

LFUS-F

 

LITTELFUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(in thousands)

 

April 2,
2022

 

January 1,
2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

461,617

 

$

478,473

Short-term investments

 

 

27

 

 

28

Trade receivables, less allowances of $62,170 and $59,232 at April 2, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively

 

 

319,457

 

 

275,192

Inventories

 

 

470,552

 

 

445,671

Prepaid income taxes and income taxes receivable

 

 

1,570

 

 

2,035

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

64,987

 

 

68,812

Total current assets

 

 

1,318,210

 

 

1,270,211

Net property, plant, and equipment

 

 

442,022

 

 

437,889

Intangible assets, net of amortization

 

 

391,855

 

 

407,126

Goodwill

 

 

926,732

 

 

929,790

Investments

 

 

34,372

 

 

39,211

Deferred income taxes

 

 

17,119

 

 

13,127

Right of use lease assets, net

 

 

37,579

 

 

29,616

Other long-term assets

 

 

25,279

 

 

24,734

Total assets

 

$

3,193,168

 

$

3,151,704

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

212,644

 

$

222,039

Accrued liabilities

 

 

127,011

 

 

159,689

Accrued income taxes

 

 

25,689

 

 

27,905

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

25,000

Total current liabilities

 

 

365,344

 

 

434,633

Long-term debt, less current portion

 

 

606,741

 

 

611,897

Deferred income taxes

 

 

80,686

 

 

81,289

Accrued post-retirement benefits

 

 

36,884

 

 

37,037

Non-current operating lease liabilities

 

 

29,511

 

 

22,305

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

73,350

 

 

71,023

Total equity

 

 

2,000,652

 

 

1,893,520

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

3,193,168

 

$

3,151,704

LITTELFUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

April 2,
2022

 

March 27,
2021

Net sales

 

$

623,330

 

$

463,794

 

Cost of sales

 

 

364,734

 

 

303,328

 

Gross profit

 

 

258,596

 

 

160,466

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

75,508

 

 

58,288

 

Research and development expenses

 

 

19,556

 

 

14,739

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

12,724

 

 

10,521

 

Restructuring, impairment, and other charges

 

 

218

 

 

437

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

108,006

 

 

83,985

 

Operating income

 

 

150,590

 

 

76,481

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

4,302

 

 

4,673

 

Foreign exchange loss

 

 

7,736

 

 

6,837

 

Other expense (income), net

 

 

4,427

 

 

(7,737

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

134,125

 

 

72,708

 

Income taxes

 

 

16,607

 

 

14,995

 

Net income

 

$

117,518

 

$

57,713

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

4.76

 

$

2.35

 

Diluted

 

$

4.70

 

$

2.32

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares and equivalent shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

24,689

 

 

24,532

 

Diluted

 

 

24,981

 

 

24,892

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive income

 

$

115,315

 

$

52,842

 

LITTELFUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

 

April 2, 2022

 

March 27, 2021

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

117,518

 

 

$

57,713

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

47,966

 

 

 

32,165

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Trade receivables

 

 

(45,945

)

 

 

(32,973

)

Inventories

 

 

(30,879

)

 

 

(6,152

)

Accounts payable

 

 

(6,611

)

 

 

17,070

 

Accrued liabilities and income taxes

 

 

(36,287

)

 

 

(15,427

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

5,969

 

 

 

(2,230

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

51,731

 

 

 

50,166

 

 

 

 

 

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

(109,852

)

Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

 

 

(29,809

)

 

 

(14,721

)

Net proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment, and other

 

 

21

 

 

 

2,553

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(29,788

)

 

 

(122,020

)

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Net payments from credit facility

 

 

(25,000

)

 

 

(30,000

)

Cash dividends paid

 

 

(13,086

)

 

 

(11,782

)

All other cash provided by financing activities

 

 

1,016

 

 

 

7,509

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(37,070

)

 

 

(34,273

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

(2,738

)

 

 

(4,101

)

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

(17,865

)

 

 

(110,228

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

482,836

 

 

 

687,525

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

464,971

 

 

$

577,297

 

LITTELFUSE, INC.

NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

 

 

First Quarter

(in thousands)

 

2022

 

2021

 

%
Growth /

(Decline)

Net sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electronics

 

$

365,821

 

 

$

286,535

 

 

27.7

%

Transportation

 

 

184,504

 

 

 

128,529

 

 

43.6

%

Industrial

 

 

73,005

 

 

 

48,730

 

 

49.8

%

Total net sales

 

$

623,330

 

 

$

463,794

 

 

34.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electronics

 

$

120,577

 

 

$

55,523

 

 

117.2

%

Transportation

 

 

26,308

 

 

 

20,316

 

 

29.5

%

Industrial

 

 

12,505

 

 

 

3,506

 

 

256.7

%

Other(a)

 

 

(8,800

)

 

 

(2,864

)

 

N.M.

 

Total operating income

 

$

150,590

 

 

$

76,481

 

 

96.9

%

Operating Margin

 

 

24.2

%

 

 

16.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

4,302

 

 

 

4,673

 

 

 

Foreign exchange loss

 

 

7,736

 

 

 

6,837

 

 

 

Other expense (income), net

 

 

4,427

 

 

 

(7,737

)

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

$

134,125

 

 

$

72,708

 

 

84.5

%

 

(a) “other” typically includes non-GAAP adjustments such as acquisition-related and integration costs, purchase accounting inventory adjustments and restructuring and impairment charges. (See Supplemental Financial Information for details.)

N.M. – Not meaningful

 

 

First Quarter

(in thousands)

 

2022

 

2021

 

%
Growth /

(Decline)

Operating Margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electronics

 

33.0 %

 

19.4 %

 

13.6 %

Transportation

 

14.3 %

 

15.8 %

 

(1.5) %

Industrial

 

17.1 %

 

7.2 %

 

9.9 %

LITTELFUSE, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In millions of USD except per share amounts – unaudited)

Non-GAAP EPS reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1-22

 

Q1-21

GAAP diluted EPS

 

$

4.70

 

$

2.32

EPS impact of Non-GAAP adjustments (below)

 

 

0.29

 

 

0.35

Adjusted diluted EPS

 

$

4.99

 

$

2.67

Non-GAAP adjustments – (income) / expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1-22

 

Q1-21

Acquisition-related and integration costs (a)

 

$

3.8

 

$

0.8

 

Purchase accounting inventory adjustments (b)

 

 

4.8

 

 

3.5

 

Restructuring, impairment and other charges (c)

 

 

0.2

 

 

0.4

 

Gain on sale of fixed assets (d)

 

 

 

 

(1.9

)

Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income

 

 

8.8

 

 

2.8

 

Non-operating foreign exchange loss

 

 

7.7

 

 

6.8

 

Non-GAAP adjustments to income before income taxes

 

 

16.5

 

 

9.6

 

Income taxes (e)

 

 

9.5

 

 

0.8

 

Non-GAAP adjustments to net income

 

$

7.0

 

$

8.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total EPS impact

 

$

0.29

 

$

0.35

 

Adjusted operating margin / Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1-22

 

Q1-21

Net sales

 

$

623.3

 

 

$

463.8

 

GAAP operating income

 

 

150.6

 

 

$

76.5

 

Add back non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

8.8

 

 

 

2.8

 

Adjusted operating income

 

$

159.4

 

 

$

79.3

 

Adjusted operating margin

 

 

25.6

%

 

 

17.1

%

Add back amortization

 

 

12.7

 

 

 

10.5

 

Add back depreciation

 

 

15.6

 

 

 

13.7

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

187.7

 

 

$

103.5

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

 

30.1

%

 

 

22.3

%

Net sales reconciliation

 

Q1-22 vs. Q1-21

 

 

Electronics

 

Transportation

 

Industrial

 

Total

Net sales growth

 

28 %

 

44 %

 

50 %

 

34 %

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisitions

 

— %

 

44 %

 

19 %

 

14 %

FX impact

 

(1) %

 

(3) %

 

(1) %

 

(2) %

Organic net sales growth

 

29 %

 

3 %

 

32 %

 

22 %

Income tax reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1-22

 

Q1-21

Income taxes

 

$

16.6

 

 

$

15.0

 

Effective rate

 

 

12.4

%

 

 

20.6

%

Non-GAAP adjustments – income taxes

 

 

9.5

 

 

 

0.8

 

Adjusted income taxes

 

$

26.1

 

 

$

15.8

 

Adjusted effective rate

 

 

17.3

%

 

 

19.2

%

Free cash flow reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1-22

 

Q1-21

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

51.7

 

 

$

50.2

 

Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(29.8

)

 

 

(14.7

)

Free cash flow

 

$

21.9

 

 

$

35.4

 

Consolidated Total Debt

 

As of April 2, 2022

Consolidated total gross debt

 

$

609.6

 

Unamortized debt issuance costs

 

 

(2.9

)

Consolidated Total Debt

 

$

606.7

 

 

 

 

Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the Private Placement Senior Notes) (1)

 

Twelve Months Ended April 2, 2022

Net Income

 

$

343.6

 

Interest expense

 

 

18.2

 

Income taxes

 

 

58.8

 

Depreciation

 

 

57.8

 

Amortization

 

 

44.9

 

Non-cash additions (reductions):

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

20.1

 

Non-cash pension settlement charge

 

 

19.9

 

Purchase accounting inventory step-up charge

 

 

9.7

 

Unrealized gain on investments

 

 

3.5

 

Impairment charges

 

 

 

Other

 

 

21.0

 

Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the Private Placement Senior Notes) (1)

 

$

597.5

 

 

 

 

Ratio of Consolidated total gross debt to Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in Private Placement Senior Notes)*

 

 

1.0x

 

* Our Private Placement Senior Notes, with maturities ranging from 2022 to 2030, contain a financial ratio covenant providing that if, as of the last day of each fiscal quarter, the ratio of Consolidated total gross debt at such time to Consolidated EBITDA for the then most recently concluded period of four consecutive fiscal quarters of the Company exceeds 3.50:1.00, an Event of Default (as defined in the Private Placement Senior Notes) is triggered.

(1) Represents Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our Private Placement Senior Notes and is calculated using the most recently concluded period of four consecutive quarters.

Note: Total will not always foot due to rounding.

 

(a) reflected in selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”).

(b) reflected in cost of sales.

(c) reflected in restructuring, impairment and other charges.

(d) reflected in SG&A. 2021 quarter-to-date included a $1.9 million gain from the sale of a building in the Electronics segment.

(e) reflected the tax impact associated with the non-GAAP adjustments and the one-time net benefit of $7.2 million that resulted from the dissolution of one of the Company’s affiliates.

 

Contacts

Trisha Tuntland
Head of Investor Relations
(773) 628-2163

