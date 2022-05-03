Littelfuse Reports First Quarter Results For 2022

Record sales and earnings driven by strong worldwide execution and robust market demand

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended April 2, 2022:

Net sales of $623.3 million were up 34% versus the prior year period, and up 22% organically

GAAP operating margin was 24.2%; adjusted operating margin was 25.6%

GAAP diluted EPS was $4.70; adjusted diluted EPS was $4.99, up 87% versus the prior year period

GAAP effective tax rate was 12.4% and the adjusted effective tax rate was 17.3%

Cash flow from operations was $51.7 million and free cash flow was $21.9 million

On April 8, the company announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire C&K Switches, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, with a strong global presence across a broad range of end markets, including industrial, transportation, aerospace, and datacom; the company has annualized sales of over $200 million

On April 12, the company completed the acquisition of Embed, Ltd., a proven provider of embedded software and firmware developed for a broad range of applications serving transportation end markets

“ We are off to a tremendous start this year, achieving strong revenue and EPS growth substantially above our expectations while continuing to outperform the markets we serve,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. “ Our organic growth trajectory combined with our strategy-led acquisitions continue to strengthen and diversify our business. As a result of our persistent execution, we remain extremely well positioned to further capitalize on current and future growth opportunities within the global structural themes of sustainability, connectivity, and safety. We continue focusing on what we can control to drive our performance within a volatile market, which is reflected in our second quarter outlook of continued double-digit year-over-year growth.”

Second Quarter of 2022*

Based on current market conditions, for the second quarter the company expects,

Net sales in the range of $594 to $608 million, the midpoint of which represents 15% growth over the prior year and 7% organic growth

Adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $3.95 to $4.11, the midpoint of which represents 18% growth over the prior year

An adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 16.5%

The company’s forecast includes an approximately 300 basis point year-over-year sales headwind from COVID-related lockdowns in China, as well as costs to support its operations and employees

*Littelfuse provides guidance on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis. GAAP items excluded from guidance may include the after-tax impact of items including acquisition and integration costs, restructuring, impairment and other charges, certain purchase accounting adjustments, non-operating foreign exchange adjustments and significant and unusual items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. Littelfuse is not able to forecast the excluded items in order to provide the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.

Dividend

The company will pay a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.53 per share on June 9, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 26, 2022

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Littelfuse will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. The call will be broadcast and available for replay at Littelfuse.com. A slide presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at Littelfuse.com.

About Littelfuse

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information included in this press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of organic net sales growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, free cash flow, consolidated total gross debt, consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the private placement senior notes), and ratio of consolidated total gross debt to consolidated EBITDA. Many of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of certain expenses and income not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is set forth in the attached schedules

The company believes that organic net sales growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income taxes, and adjusted effective tax rate provide useful information to investors regarding its operational performance because they enhance an investor’s overall understanding of our core financial performance and facilitate comparisons to historical results of operations, by excluding items that are not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations or were not part of our business operations during a comparable period. The company believes that free cash flow is a useful measure of its ability to generate cash. The company believes that consolidated total gross debt, consolidated EBITDA, and ratio of consolidated total gross debt to consolidated EBITDA are useful measures of its credit position. The company believes that all of these non-GAAP financial measures are commonly used by financial analysts and others in the industries in which we operate, and thus further provide useful information to investors. Management additionally uses these measures when assessing the performance of the business and for business planning purposes. Note that our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those terms as defined or used by other companies.

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) April 2,

2022 January 1,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 461,617 $ 478,473 Short-term investments 27 28 Trade receivables, less allowances of $62,170 and $59,232 at April 2, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively 319,457 275,192 Inventories 470,552 445,671 Prepaid income taxes and income taxes receivable 1,570 2,035 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 64,987 68,812 Total current assets 1,318,210 1,270,211 Net property, plant, and equipment 442,022 437,889 Intangible assets, net of amortization 391,855 407,126 Goodwill 926,732 929,790 Investments 34,372 39,211 Deferred income taxes 17,119 13,127 Right of use lease assets, net 37,579 29,616 Other long-term assets 25,279 24,734 Total assets $ 3,193,168 $ 3,151,704 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 212,644 $ 222,039 Accrued liabilities 127,011 159,689 Accrued income taxes 25,689 27,905 Current portion of long-term debt — 25,000 Total current liabilities 365,344 434,633 Long-term debt, less current portion 606,741 611,897 Deferred income taxes 80,686 81,289 Accrued post-retirement benefits 36,884 37,037 Non-current operating lease liabilities 29,511 22,305 Other long-term liabilities 73,350 71,023 Total equity 2,000,652 1,893,520 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,193,168 $ 3,151,704

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) April 2,

2022 March 27,

2021 Net sales $ 623,330 $ 463,794 Cost of sales 364,734 303,328 Gross profit 258,596 160,466 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 75,508 58,288 Research and development expenses 19,556 14,739 Amortization of intangibles 12,724 10,521 Restructuring, impairment, and other charges 218 437 Total operating expenses 108,006 83,985 Operating income 150,590 76,481 Interest expense 4,302 4,673 Foreign exchange loss 7,736 6,837 Other expense (income), net 4,427 (7,737 ) Income before income taxes 134,125 72,708 Income taxes 16,607 14,995 Net income $ 117,518 $ 57,713 Earnings per share: Basic $ 4.76 $ 2.35 Diluted $ 4.70 $ 2.32 Weighted-average shares and equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 24,689 24,532 Diluted 24,981 24,892 Comprehensive income $ 115,315 $ 52,842

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) April 2, 2022 March 27, 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 117,518 $ 57,713 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: 47,966 32,165 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (45,945 ) (32,973 ) Inventories (30,879 ) (6,152 ) Accounts payable (6,611 ) 17,070 Accrued liabilities and income taxes (36,287 ) (15,427 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,969 (2,230 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 51,731 50,166 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired — (109,852 ) Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (29,809 ) (14,721 ) Net proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment, and other 21 2,553 Net cash used in investing activities (29,788 ) (122,020 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net payments from credit facility (25,000 ) (30,000 ) Cash dividends paid (13,086 ) (11,782 ) All other cash provided by financing activities 1,016 7,509 Net cash used in financing activities (37,070 ) (34,273 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,738 ) (4,101 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (17,865 ) (110,228 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 482,836 687,525 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 464,971 $ 577,297

LITTELFUSE, INC. NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (Unaudited) First Quarter (in thousands) 2022 2021 %

Growth /



(Decline) Net sales Electronics $ 365,821 $ 286,535 27.7 % Transportation 184,504 128,529 43.6 % Industrial 73,005 48,730 49.8 % Total net sales $ 623,330 $ 463,794 34.4 % Operating income Electronics $ 120,577 $ 55,523 117.2 % Transportation 26,308 20,316 29.5 % Industrial 12,505 3,506 256.7 % Other(a) (8,800 ) (2,864 ) N.M. Total operating income $ 150,590 $ 76,481 96.9 % Operating Margin 24.2 % 16.5 % Interest expense 4,302 4,673 Foreign exchange loss 7,736 6,837 Other expense (income), net 4,427 (7,737 ) Income before income taxes $ 134,125 $ 72,708 84.5 % (a) “other” typically includes non-GAAP adjustments such as acquisition-related and integration costs, purchase accounting inventory adjustments and restructuring and impairment charges. (See Supplemental Financial Information for details.) N.M. – Not meaningful

First Quarter (in thousands) 2022 2021 %

Growth /



(Decline) Operating Margin Electronics 33.0 % 19.4 % 13.6 % Transportation 14.3 % 15.8 % (1.5) % Industrial 17.1 % 7.2 % 9.9 %

LITTELFUSE, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In millions of USD except per share amounts – unaudited) Non-GAAP EPS reconciliation Q1-22 Q1-21 GAAP diluted EPS $ 4.70 $ 2.32 EPS impact of Non-GAAP adjustments (below) 0.29 0.35 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 4.99 $ 2.67

Non-GAAP adjustments – (income) / expense Q1-22 Q1-21 Acquisition-related and integration costs (a) $ 3.8 $ 0.8 Purchase accounting inventory adjustments (b) 4.8 3.5 Restructuring, impairment and other charges (c) 0.2 0.4 Gain on sale of fixed assets (d) — (1.9 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 8.8 2.8 Non-operating foreign exchange loss 7.7 6.8 Non-GAAP adjustments to income before income taxes 16.5 9.6 Income taxes (e) 9.5 0.8 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income $ 7.0 $ 8.8 Total EPS impact $ 0.29 $ 0.35

Adjusted operating margin / Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Q1-22 Q1-21 Net sales $ 623.3 $ 463.8 GAAP operating income 150.6 $ 76.5 Add back non-GAAP adjustments 8.8 2.8 Adjusted operating income $ 159.4 $ 79.3 Adjusted operating margin 25.6 % 17.1 % Add back amortization 12.7 10.5 Add back depreciation 15.6 13.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 187.7 $ 103.5 Adjusted EBITDA margin 30.1 % 22.3 %

Net sales reconciliation Q1-22 vs. Q1-21 Electronics Transportation Industrial Total Net sales growth 28 % 44 % 50 % 34 % Less: Acquisitions — % 44 % 19 % 14 % FX impact (1) % (3) % (1) % (2) % Organic net sales growth 29 % 3 % 32 % 22 %

Income tax reconciliation Q1-22 Q1-21 Income taxes $ 16.6 $ 15.0 Effective rate 12.4 % 20.6 % Non-GAAP adjustments – income taxes 9.5 0.8 Adjusted income taxes $ 26.1 $ 15.8 Adjusted effective rate 17.3 % 19.2 % Free cash flow reconciliation Q1-22 Q1-21 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 51.7 $ 50.2 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (29.8 ) (14.7 ) Free cash flow $ 21.9 $ 35.4

Consolidated Total Debt As of April 2, 2022 Consolidated total gross debt $ 609.6 Unamortized debt issuance costs (2.9 ) Consolidated Total Debt $ 606.7 Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the Private Placement Senior Notes) (1) Twelve Months Ended April 2, 2022 Net Income $ 343.6 Interest expense 18.2 Income taxes 58.8 Depreciation 57.8 Amortization 44.9 Non-cash additions (reductions): Stock-based compensation expense 20.1 Non-cash pension settlement charge 19.9 Purchase accounting inventory step-up charge 9.7 Unrealized gain on investments 3.5 Impairment charges — Other 21.0 Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the Private Placement Senior Notes) (1) $ 597.5 Ratio of Consolidated total gross debt to Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in Private Placement Senior Notes)* 1.0x * Our Private Placement Senior Notes, with maturities ranging from 2022 to 2030, contain a financial ratio covenant providing that if, as of the last day of each fiscal quarter, the ratio of Consolidated total gross debt at such time to Consolidated EBITDA for the then most recently concluded period of four consecutive fiscal quarters of the Company exceeds 3.50:1.00, an Event of Default (as defined in the Private Placement Senior Notes) is triggered. (1) Represents Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our Private Placement Senior Notes and is calculated using the most recently concluded period of four consecutive quarters.

Note: Total will not always foot due to rounding. (a) reflected in selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”). (b) reflected in cost of sales. (c) reflected in restructuring, impairment and other charges. (d) reflected in SG&A. 2021 quarter-to-date included a $1.9 million gain from the sale of a building in the Electronics segment. (e) reflected the tax impact associated with the non-GAAP adjustments and the one-time net benefit of $7.2 million that resulted from the dissolution of one of the Company’s affiliates.

