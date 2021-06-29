Home Business Wire Littelfuse Named One of the Best Places to Work in Illinois for...
Littelfuse Named One of the Best Places to Work in Illinois for Tenth Consecutive Year

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LFUSLittelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced it has been named as one of the 2021 “Best Places to Work in Illinois” in the large employer category. This is the tenth consecutive year the company has been recognized by this awards program.

It is a privilege to be a part of an organization that has been named one of the best places to work in Illinois for ten years in a row,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the unique challenges over the past year, this recognition truly demonstrates the teamwork of Littelfuse associates and our company’s continued dedication to be an employer of choice.”

The awards program is sponsored by The Daily Herald Business Ledger in partnership with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, MRA-The Management Association, the Small Business Advocacy Council, and Best Companies Group. The statewide awards program recognizes the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce and businesses.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 12,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

