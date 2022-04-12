Home Business Wire Littelfuse Acquires Embed
Business Wire

Littelfuse Acquires Embed

di Business Wire

Embedded software and firmware expands technical capabilities

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, today announced it has acquired Embed, Ltd. Founded in 2005, Embed is a proven provider of embedded software and firmware developed for a broad range of applications serving transportation end markets. Embed is headquartered in Coventry, United Kingdom.

We are excited to welcome the Embed team to Littelfuse,” said Matt Cole, Littelfuse Senior Vice President, eMobility and Corporate Strategy. “The addition of Embed will help us better serve our customers by expanding our software engineering expertise and technical capabilities. With the increasing complexity of electronification within transportation applications, the inclusion of Embed will help Littelfuse respond quickly to the evolving needs of our customers.”

Littelfuse will share additional details about Embed during the company’s first quarter of fiscal 2022 earnings conference call.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with approximately 17,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts are intended to constitute “forward-looking statements” entitled to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements are based on Littelfuse’s current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken in response thereto and the effects of those items on the company’s business; product demand and market acceptance; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product quality problems or product recalls; capacity and supply difficulties or constraints; coal mining exposures reserves; cybersecurity matters; failure of an indemnification for environmental liability; exchange rate fluctuations; commodity and other raw material price fluctuations; the effect of Littelfuse, Inc.’s (“Littelfuse” or the “Company”) accounting policies; labor disputes; restructuring costs in excess of expectations; pension plan asset returns less than assumed; integration of acquisitions; uncertainties related to political or regulatory changes; and other risks which may be detailed in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements. This release should be read in conjunction with information provided in the financial statements appearing in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 1, 2022. Further discussion of the risk factors of the company can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 1, 2022, and in other filings and submissions with the SEC, each of which are available free of charge on the company’s investor relations website at investor.littelfuse.com and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the availability of new information.

LFUS-A

Contacts

Littelfuse, Inc.
Investor Contact:

Trisha Tuntland

Head of Investor Relations

(773) 628-2163

Media Contact:

Steve Schrier

Head of Corporate Communications

(773) 628-2112

media@littelfuse.com

