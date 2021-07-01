Litera Acquires Objective Manager to Help Firms Align Strategic Goals

Litera acquires UK-based Objective Manager, enhancing its ability to provide actionable data to customers, which supports business growth and talent retention.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Litera, a global leader in legal technology solutions, today announced it has completed the acquisition of UK-based Objective Manager, the leading SaaS strategic planning and performance platform for the legal market.

Objective Manager is a multi-tenant SaaS platform for strategic planning, performance management, and talent engagement in law firms. It enables firms to accelerate their strategic and performance agenda by aligning their people to the firm’s strategic objectives.

Objective Manager advances Litera’s journey to help law firms leverage powerful data insight that informs intelligent and differentiated strategic firm plans, client plans, and people strategies.

“We are committed to investing heavily in the development and support of platforms that transform disparate data about clients, matters, people, and parties into usable and actionable information,” said Avaneesh Marwaha, Litera CEO. “We’ve heard from the market that unlocking performance data and investing further in developing their strategy and teams is a key need. Adding Objective Manager to Litera will help firms align around key firm goals, client needs, and people development.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Arlene Adams, Objective Manager CEO, said “We are excited to join Litera and accelerate our platform presence in the broader North American market. We believe the addition of Objective Manager to Litera will enhance how we can help law firms use meaningful data to create great firm strategies alongside developing and retaining top talent.

Founded in 2011, Objective Manager has a strong presence in the UK with 11 of the top 20 law firms as clients, including Baker McKenzie, Clifford Chance, Allen & Overy, and Norton Rose Fulbright.

About Litera

Litera has been a global leader in legal technology for 25+ years, helping legal teams work more efficiently, accurately, and competitively. As a leader in document workflow, collaboration, and data management solutions, we empower legal teams with simplified technology for creating and managing all their documents, deals, cases, and data. For more information, visit litera.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Objective Manager

Objective Manager enables professional services firms to turn their strategic plans into everyday habits. Its innovative SaaS platform makes plans visible across the firm and aligns every person, process, and activity behind common objectives. The result is a culture of collaboration and high performance, with everyone pulling in the same direction, driving growth, performance, and talent retention. Learn more at https://www.objectivemanager.com/

