Home Business Wire Liquidity Group Provides Leading German Company, Zizoo with $7.5 Million of Non-Dilutive...
Business Wire

Liquidity Group Provides Leading German Company, Zizoo with $7.5 Million of Non-Dilutive Growth Capital

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liquidity Group leveraged its machine learning due diligence platform to analyze and deploy $7.5 million in growth funding for Zizoo, the leading global boat rental platform that offers more than 40,000 boats in more than 1,000 destinations globally.

“At Liquidity, our technology-driven strategy helps us move at light speed to provide the growth funding companies need to expand and make an impact on the world,” said Ron Daniel, CEO and Co-Founder of Liquidity Group. “We’re pleased to support Zizoo’s work, and we look forward to supporting other companies seeking to use technology to provide great leisure & travel options.

Based in Berlin, Germany, Zizoo is the largest global SaaS enabled marketplace for boat rentals and on water experiences. Zizoo’s unique technology is used by more than 4,000 boat operating companies worldwide. Zizoo’s platform allows travelers to easily search and book all types of boat vacations with or without crew in a click. The boat rental market is one of the fastest growing travel segments, a trend that has only accelerated recently. Zizoo’s goal is to be the leader of this digital transformation with its technology.

Zizoo is a one-of-a-kind company that blends expertise in boating with innovative digital technologies,” said Nir Shmueli, Investment Manager at Liquidity Group. “We are pleased to use our technology-driven approach to fund their ability to serve more customers.

“The Liquidity team has not only provided funding to enable further growth but validated our plans and ambitions through their ‘Liquidity Analysis’ platform,” said Zizoo CEO and co-founder Anna Banicevic. “From the initial discussion, the entire process was effortless and took only days before they presented us with a term sheet. The financing option was a great way to assist us in fueling our growth. At Zizoo, we’re on a mission to bring the joy of boating holidays and days out to millions around the world, making lasting memories.”

About Liquidity Group:

Founded in 2018, the Liquidity Group is a global capital market credit automation company and fund manager providing growth capital through funds focused on the US, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Liquidity Group’s subsidiary fund, Singapore-based Mars Growth Capital, and its partner MUFG [MUFG:NYSE] jointly handle the company’s South East Asia activity. It combines real-time data with proprietary machine learning technology to offer tailored financing that matches a company’s future growth. Liquidity Group operates three main divisions: Analysis, Capital, and Market Syndication, which together provide global lenders a complete cycle of scaled and quick credit deployment. www.liquiditygroup.com

About Zizoo:

Founded in 2014, Zizooboats GmbH provides boat holidays to millions around the world by bringing digital technologies to the nautical industry. Operating from its headquarters in Berlin, Germany, the company serves customers in more than 30 countries and 1,000 destinations. Zizoo continues to add to its boat fleet to provide holidays to customers worldwide. https://www.zizoo.com

Contacts

Jared Shapiro at The Tag Experience: Jared@thetagexperience.com

Articoli correlati

Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation Announces Closing of $115 Million Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ADRTU #ADTRU--Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation, a newly organized blank-check special purpose acquisition company formed as a Delaware...
Continua a leggere

KYOCERA’s New “HAPTIVITY® i” Revolutionizes Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

Business Wire Business Wire -
Patented tactile HMI can be designed into custom 3D shapes; TactoTek’s IMSETM technology reduces plastics use, weight up to 80% KYOTO,...
Continua a leggere

Brillio Acquires Cedrus Digital to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation Service Capabilities in the Healthcare, and Financial Services Industries With Cloud Native Product Engineering, Cloud...

Business Wire Business Wire -
The acquisition of Cedrus Digital, with its consulting-led model and over 150 cloud, data and product engineers, primarily in...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation Announces Closing of $115 Million Initial Public Offering, Including Full...

Business Wire