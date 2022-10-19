Liquid-Markets Unveils ÜberNIC™, an Ethernet Adapter Exclusively Based on Intel Agilex FPGAs

ZUG, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liquid-Markets GmbH (“LMS”) today announced the launch of ÜberNIC™, a family of Intel Agilex FPGA-based ultra-low latency, lossless, general-purpose Ethernet adapters. The ÜberNIC family will represent an innovative implementation of a fully hardware-based network stack with a patented kernel bypass and PCI Express® (PCIe) transfer mechanism. Deployed exclusively on Intel Agilex FPGA devices, the ÜberNIC family of Ethernet adapters provides new standards in latency, throughput, capacity, and performance consistency.

Products in the ÜberNIC family support configurable on-board memory, substantial port density, and PCIe Gen 3, 4, and 5. In addition, selected products in the ÜberNIC family will support Compute Express Link (CXL). CXL, available in forthcoming 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based servers, underpins ÜberNIC’s ability to deliver previously unattainable performance. As a result, the ÜberNIC family offers a significant TCO and feature advantage relative to all other alternative products.

In today’s modern securities markets, small-payload-size messaging volumes exceeding 1Gbps to 3Gbps are common. The ÜberNIC family handles these demands with ease, while providing full transceiver-to-transceiver I/O latency (via x86-64 user-space) as low as 548 nanoseconds. No commercially available Ethernet adapter/network stack solution provides less than 960 nanosecond latency for 64Byte UDP payloads at any throughput rate, let alone at rates of 2.5Gbps or higher.

ÜberNIC delivers deterministic performance with a difference of 1.58% between the 95th percentile I/O latency at throughput rates of 600Mbps and 2.75Gbps. In contrast, today’s typical solution exhibits a difference of 2,561% with a latency exceeding 20 microseconds at 800Mbps and above. The typical solution begins to drop frames at 1.5Gbps and at 2.75Gbps 13% of frames are dropped. ÜberNIC, however, successfully processes 100% of frames within these same conditions.

“Working with Intel, LMS is thrilled to launch ÜberNIC to solve today’s most impactful data transmission and reception-related profitability, risk, and regulatory challenges. The combination of LMS’ patented technology with Intel Agilex FPGAs and Intel CXL capabilities, results in ground-breaking performance,” said Seth Friedman, CEO of Liquid-Markets.

Jim Dworkin, Vice President and General Manager of the Cloud & Enterprise Acceleration Division in Intel’s Programmable Solutions Group, said: “When market volatility bursts throughout the trading day, low latency, high throughput, and performance consistency become even more important. We are pleased to see ÜberNIC, deployed with Intel Agilex FPGAs, meeting the needs of modern global exchanges. The combination of Intel Agilex devices and LMS technology raises the bar for high performance Ethernet adapters for the financial services industry, and we are delighted to collaborate with LMS to create these leading-edge solutions.”

About Liquid-Markets: Liquid-Markets GmbH provides the world’s most performant network-attached-compute (“NAC”) systems. LMS was founded in 2019 and has operations in Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United States. LMS was formed by seasoned executives from leading buy-side and sell-side financial services institutions. LMS’s mission is to apply its patented FPGA technology to solve challenges faced by industries where data transmission and reception latency, throughput, and consistency, are critical to business success.

