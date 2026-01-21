Liquibase Accelerates in FY25 as New ARR Rises More Than 85 Percent

Liquibase Community surpassed 15 million downloads in 2025, marking a record year of adoption.

Liquibase Secure won the 2025 DevOps Dozen Award for Best DevOps for DataOps and Database Solution.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Liquibase, the leader in Database Change Governance, today announced fiscal year 2025 momentum driven by accelerating new customer demand, record Liquibase Community adoption, and continued operating discipline.

Late 2025 outages across major internet services were a reminder that change can cascade at scale into widespread disruption. As AI pushes more automation downstream, database changes increasingly require enforcement before production and evidence after release.

Database Change Governance is the enforcement and evidence layer for database change. It prevents risky changes from reaching production and produces proof of what ran, where, and when after release, so teams can ship faster without sacrificing control. Without it, a breaking schema change can ripple across applications, data products, and automated workflows.

FY25 momentum highlights

New ARR increased more than 85 percent year over year. Liquibase Community surpassed 15 million downloads in 2025. Liquibase launched Liquibase Secure and Liquibase 5.0 in FY25. Operating efficiency improved dramatically over the last few years, strengthening operating leverage and execution discipline. Liquibase Secure won the 2025 DevOps Dozen Award for Best DevOps for DataOps and Database Solution. Liquibase was also named a finalist in three DevOps Dozen categories: DevSecOps, Database DevOps, and Mainframe Modernization. Expanded platform partnerships with Databricks and MongoDB to bring governed database change to modern data platforms and AI driven applications.

“FY25 was a year of focused execution,” said Patti Soch, Chief Executive Officer of Liquibase. “Teams are shipping more change with less tolerance for surprises. As AI increases the cost of bad data and breaking schema changes, database change governance becomes mandatory. Liquibase gives organizations the guardrails and evidence they need to move quickly without losing control.”

Liquibase also expanded its ecosystem partnerships to meet teams where database change is happening, inside modern data platforms and AI driven applications. In 2025, Liquibase partnered with Databricks to bring modern change management to the lakehouse and announced a strategic technology integration with MongoDB to bring governance to AI driven database changes.

Governance customers use in real delivery workflows

Liquibase Secure helps teams ship database change with guardrails and proof. Teams use Policy Checks to enforce policies before changes reach production, and Reports to generate audit ready evidence of what was applied, where, and when. Together, these governance capabilities integrate into automated deployments, reducing late stage surprises and making releases more predictable.

Customer feedback reinforces this. As one TrustRadius reviewer, a Senior Configuration Management Advisor, put it: “Liquibase fixes a problem everyone has but doesn’t know there’s an answer for.”

Industry recognition

Liquibase Secure was named the winner of the 2025 DevOps Dozen Award for Best DevOps for DataOps and Database Solution.

“Liquibase Secure solves the last mile of DevOps by automating and governing database change across databases and data platforms. AI assisted schema changes move through delivery pipelines, giving teams a consistent, auditable, and fast path for database and data platform updates,” said Alan Shimel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Techstrong Group.

Leadership additions to scale the next phase

Liquibase strengthened its leadership team in FY25 to support product velocity, enterprise execution, and international growth.

David De Paula, VP International Sales, former VP Sales, EMEA and APAC at CloudBees Mike Runco, VP Sales, North America, former VP of Sales at UnifyApps Ryan McCurdy, VP of Marketing, former SVP of Marketing at Astronomer Steve Surace, VP of Engineering, former VP of Engineering at Datto

About Liquibase

Liquibase empowers teams to deliver mission-critical applications, data products, and AI initiatives by automating and governing database change. We are the company behind Liquibase Community, a project with deep open-source roots that has been downloaded more than 100 million times and is trusted by thousands of teams worldwide.

Liquibase Secure, built on that proven community foundation, is the only enterprise platform that unifies DevOps, security, and compliance at the database layer. It enables organizations to deliver applications and data products with velocity, safety, and confidence. Trusted by the world’s most innovative and highly regulated enterprises, Liquibase Secure powers the last mile of application and data delivery.

