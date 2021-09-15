Liqid Expands Leadership in Finance, Federal & Public Sector, and Product as the Company Continues to Grow Its Sales Footprint

New Talent Comes as the Company Doubles in Size Amid Unprecedented Global Demand for Liqid MatrixTM Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure Software

BROOMFIELD, Colo.—Liqid, provider of the world's most comprehensive composable disaggregated infrastructure (CDI) platform, announced today that the company has significantly expanded its leadership in finance, federal channel sales, product management, and more. The expansion of the company's leadership team includes finance veteran Steve Tucker, who brings more than 30 years experience to his role as Liqid Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Tucker joins Liqid as the company doubled its staff year-over-year and continues to expand its sales footprint across industry verticals in the public and private sectors. The company continues to grow its federal & public sector channel sales team with new appointments, as well as its product development leadership team to meet the unprecedented demand for industry-leading Liqid Matrix™ CDI software-based solutions.

“We’re excited about the phenomenal growth we’ve experienced over the last year, and we welcome Steve and the new addition to our sales and product leadership development teams at a critical moment in our company’s history, in which disaggregated composability is becoming the infrastructure of choice for AI and other high-value applications,” said Sumit Puri, CEO & Cofounder, Liqid. “With decades of experience and expertise, across industry verticals and geographies, from startups to blue chips, these seasoned pros are the perfect candidates to help expand the footprint of the award-winning Liqid Matrix to data centers around the world.”

New CFO Guides Liqid’s Global Expansion

As Liqid has doubled the size of its workforce year-over-year to address the greater need for composable software for the evolving, AI-driven IT landscape, Tucker joins Liqid from insurance software provider Vertafore. He has held multiple senior leadership roles in finance and consulting, responsible for capital markets, merger & acquisition, process improvement, accounting, and contract negotiations in complex high-growth markets, including Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and other recurring revenue industries.

At Liqid, Tucker will grow the team overseeing the company’s finance activities, including business planning and development, forecasting, budgeting, capital markets, and key contract negotiations as the company continues to significantly grow the global footprint of Liqid Matrix CDI software, as the company doubled its total workforce since September 2020.

“I look forward to working with the energized, hungry Liqid team to continue to increase our overall share-of-voice in the evolving data center, develop new go-to-market strategies, and further advance our status as the leader in all things composable,” Tucker said.

Federal & Public Sector and Product Management: Liqid Leadership Delivers Liqid Matrix Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure (CDI) Software to Data Centers Worldwide

As new applications transform the digital landscape, AI draws edge facilities and core systems ever-closer via innovation in the cloud and on-premises networking, Liqid remains committed to the ongoing optimization of the Liqid Matrix CDI software platform. Liqid Matrix delivers unprecedented agility, efficiency, and performance for increasingly diverse compute environments, use cases, and customer profiles.

Furthering these efforts, Liqid welcomes the following team members to head up Liqid’s federal & public sector teams, as well as product management:

Beth Turman, Executive Director, Public Sector Sales: Turman delivers more than 35 years experience in public and commercial sector leadership. With a data center sales focus, she has engaged at senior levels with visionaries in energy, defense, education, enterprise R&D, while working with large teams of regional and national sales leaders to deliver innovative solutions. Turman is responsible for a team of experienced sales leaders to offer Liqid Matrix software solutions to the marketplace . She will focus on expanding Liqid’s already impressive successes in the federal government and greater public sector. Turman is also active in mentoring women in technology and serves as a volunteer in her local food distribution community.

Billingsley has more than 15 years experience working with channel, OEM, and federal system integrator partners to develop profitable revenue streams within and across many public sector accounts, including FBI, NSA, and DIA Navy/Army. Billingsley will work with the federal sales team to grow Liqid’s public sector business, collaborating with relevant partners at all levels of government to bring Liqid Matrix CDI software to their customers. Ben Bolles, Executive Director, Product Management: Bolles brings more than 25 years delivering award-winning customer experience and product development across industries from manufacturing to telecom to enterprise computing. He will be responsible for roadmap, product strategy, product management, and technical marketing for the Liqid Matrix platform.

“With Beth, Gary, and Ben, Liqid brings even greater depth of knowledge and experience to its already extraordinary team, with unmatched insight into customer needs across vertical markets, horizontal applications, and global geographies,” said John Spiers, Chief Revenue Officer, Liqid. “As unprecedented demand for performance efficiency and resource agility sweeps across the planet, driven by warp-speed advancements AI, HPC, edge and cloud computing, Liqid Matrix software delivers unprecedented data agility and performance efficiency for high-value applications.”

Liqid Matrix: A Transformative Platform Adapts for AI, HPC, Edge & Cloud

With horizontal use cases in AI+ML, HPC, cloud and edge computing, Liqid’s software disaggregates the server components in the data center—CPU, GPU, FPGA, NVMe, storage memory technology, and NICs—and places them into resource pools. Liqid’s intuitive GUI, REST API, or CLI enables an end user to create servers in seconds from those resource pools to deploy applications on-demand.

There’s no need to physically reconfigure servers, manually add additional devices, or overprovision expensive hardware to support heavy workloads. Just connect, click, and compose a bare-metal server on-the-fly.

To continue to deliver the company’s vision for adaptive, disaggregated, efficient computing for accelerated time-to-value, Liqid is hiring for positions at all levels in engineering, operations, sales, finance, marketing, and more. Interested candidates should visit the Liqid website, and submit resumes here. Follow Liqid on Twitter and LinkedIn to stay up to date with the latest Liqid news and industry insights.

About Liqid

Liqid’s composable infrastructure software platform, Liqid Matrix, unlocks cloud-like speed and flexibility plus higher efficiency from on-prem infrastructure. Now IT can configure, deploy, and scale physical, bare-metal servers in seconds, then reallocate valuable accelerator and storage resources via software as needs evolve. Dynamically provision previously impossible systems or scale existing investments, and then redeploy resources where needed in real-time. Unlock cloud-like datacenter agility at any scale and experience new levels of resource and operational efficiency with Liqid.

