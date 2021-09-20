Liqid Brings Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure Software to the BIO-IT World (Booth #425) Expo & Conference in Boston

Liqid to Present on the Benefits of Adaptive Infrastructure for Maintaining Momentum in AI-driven Discovery and Treatment in the Life Sciences

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArtificialIntelligence—Liqid, provider of the world’s most comprehensive composable disaggregated infrastructure (CDI) platform, will attend the 20th Annual BIO-IT World Expo & Conference (booth #425), with demonstrations and presentations on the data performance, agility, and efficiency the Liqid Matrix™ CDI platform delivers for applications in the life sciences. On Tuesday, September 21, at 5:05 PM, Liqid’s Chief AI Architect will deliver a presentation, “Putting Data to Work with Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure,” highlighting how CDI can simplify existing and new infrastructure deployments to provide globally shared resources for research & development processes and accelerate time-to-value for essential pharmaceuticals and other medical treatments.

“For researchers, practitioners, and providers of life-saving pharmaceutical techniques, Liqid delivers the ability to more fully utilize existing IT infrastructure and build a disaggregated, change-ready platform to follow the data where it goes without getting stalled by the limitations of static IT,” said Sumit Puri, CEO & Cofounder, Liqid. “We’re excited to share the benefits of Liqid Matrix CDI software with BIO-IT World attendees to help better facilitate breakthroughs driven by AI, including global R&D for pharmaceuticals and medical treatments. Deploying Liqid Matrix CDI software, discovery and testing in the life sciences can be accelerated with adaptive, disaggregated IT infrastructure that can meet data demand is crucial for ongoing innovation.”

Liqid Matrix Software Delivers Critical Adaptive IT for AI-driven Advancements in Life Sciences

For 20 years, BIO-IT World has connected the people, ideas, and opportunities of the life science industry to accelerate R&D and drive the future of medicine. During that time, managing data has increasingly become a prevalent issue in the life sciences industry. Organizations are spending millions on systems and platforms to manage, store, and transfer many types of data (e.g., experimental, operational, clinical) from many different disparate sources. The role of data engineering is critical in orchestrating, configuring, managing, and scaling solutions to fully realize the value of scientific data for next-gen solutions in the life sciences.

In many cases, modern scientific results are driven by AI with massive data movement to and from storage devices and GPU. Traditional system architecture, however, constrain the design possibilities of these solutions.

Join Liqid’s Chief AI Architect Josiah Clark for his presentation, “Putting Data to Work with Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure,” to discuss the AI challenges facing modern research organizations and learn about the benefits of CDI for deploying bare metal AI systems via Liqid Matrix software.

With use cases in AI+ML, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, Liqid Matrix CDI software disaggregates the server components in the data center—CPU, GPU, FPGA, NVMe, storage memory technology, and NICs—and places them into resource pools. Liqid’s intuitive GUI, REST API, or CLI enables an end user to create servers in seconds from those resource pools to deploy applications on-demand.

There’s no need to physically reconfigure servers, manually add additional devices, or overprovision expensive hardware to support heavy workloads. Just connect, click, and compose a bare-metal server on-the-fly. Composable solutions from Liqid are ideal for managing the uneven data workloads required by AI applications, providing unprecedented resource utilization and enabling global sharing of critical data performance resources to drive R&D, pharmaceutical development, and medical treatments.

Download this free white paper to learn how the University of Illinois at Chicago is utilizing Liqid Matrix CDI software to accelerate global scientific discovery among its researchers. Follow Liqid on Twitter and LinkedIn to stay up to date with the latest Liqid news and industry insights.

About Liqid

Liqid’s composable infrastructure software platform, Liqid Matrix, unlocks cloud-like speed and flexibility plus higher efficiency from on-prem infrastructure. Now IT can configure, deploy, and scale physical, bare-metal servers in seconds, then reallocate valuable accelerator and storage resources via software as needs evolve. Dynamically provision previously impossible systems or scale existing investments, and then redeploy resources where needed in real-time. Unlock cloud-like datacenter agility at any scale and experience new levels of resource and operational efficiency with Liqid.

Contacts

Robert Brumfield



Sr. Director, Global Communications



Liqid



brumfield.bob@liqid.com

917 224 7769