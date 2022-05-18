Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II Shareholders Approve Previously Announced Business Combination with MSP Recovery

LCAP shareholders have approved the previously announced business combination at the Special Meeting held on May 18, 2022

Transaction Expected to Close May 20, 2022

CORAL GABLES, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II (Nasdaq: LCAPU, LCAP, LCAPW, “Lionheart” or “LCAP”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that shareholders of record as of April 18, 2022 approved the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with MSP Recovery, LLC (“MSP Recovery” or “MSP”) a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery leader.

Six proposals were considered and voted upon by LCAP’s stockholders at the special meeting, all of which were approved. The formal results of the vote will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by LCAP.

Pursuant to the Business Combination, at the closing, MSP will combine with LCAP and the combined company’s name will be MSP Recovery, Inc. Following the closing, the shares of Class A Common Stock of the combined company are anticipated to continue to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “MSPR” following the Closing. The combined company’s public warrants are anticipated to continue to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “LCAPW”, and the new warrants issued in connection with the previously announced and declared LCAP dividend are anticipated to commence trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “MSPRW” when issued. The business combination is expected to close on May 20, 2022.

About MSP Recovery



Founded in 2014, MSP Recovery has become a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery leader, disrupting the antiquated healthcare reimbursement system with data-driven solutions to secure recoveries against responsible parties. MSP Recovery provides the healthcare industry with comprehensive compliance solutions, while innovating technologies to help save lives. For more information, visit: www.msprecovery.com

About Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II



Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information, visit: www.LCAP2.com.

