LinQuest Participates in Air Force Modeling and Simulation Summit

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LinQuest Corporation, a leader in space systems technology and electronic warfare solutions for U.S. defense and intelligence communities, was a major participant and key contributor to the inaugural Department of the Air Force (DAF) Modeling and Simulation (M&S) Summit. The theme was “Convergence of Effects Modeling Simulation and Analysis (MS&A).” Hosted near Eglin Air Force Base, FL, the event was co-sponsored by DAF Chief Modeling and Simulation Office and the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

LinQuest develops digital engineering (DE) solutions, drawing from its breadth of technical expertise and experience developing, integrating, and applying digital models across the system lifecycle. At Eglin Air Force Base, LinQuest works collaboratively with stakeholders to provide model-based support to the entire lifecycle of the Weapons Digital Enterprise, including a leading role in the development of the AFRL Munitions Directorate WeaponONE and Digital Acquisition Sustainment Weapons Government Reference Architectures.

“Given our trusted relationship with AFRL and the Weapons Digital Enterprise, our support to the DAF M&S Summit was a natural fit,” said Guy Varland, LinQuest Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) and Digital Engineering Director.

LinQuest was a major contractor participant at the summit with eight different presentations, including topics on architecture modeling, MBSE and MS&A integration methodologies, digital M&S ecosystem design and implementation, military campaign analysis tools, and adaptive learning.

“LinQuest is proud to have played a contributing role in the success of this very important event,” said LinQuest Chief Technology and Innovation Officer Eric Spittle. “The application of M&S, as well as other digital tools and technologies, remains central to our nation’s ability to continue outpacing the threat. We have invested heavily in these capabilities and are honored to work side by side with AFRL applying them to the Weapons Digital Enterprise.”

