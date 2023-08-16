Linkwell Health and SilverSneakers Named Finalists for Digiday Content Marketing Awards

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Linkwell Health, the premier consumer engagement technology company in healthcare, and Silver Sneakers® by Tivity Health®, the nation’s leading community fitness program for seniors, were named finalists for Best Branded Content Site – B2C in this year’s Digiday Content Marketing Awards. The companies also received a gold Aster Award for their partnership in the blog category.





This is the second time Linkwell Health and Tivity Health have been recognized by Digiday for their collaboration on the SilverSneakers content destination and it’s Linkwell’s fifth Digiday finalist designation. This year, for the second year in a row, Linkwell’s member experience platform, the Healthy Living Engine, was recognized as a finalist in the Digiday Technology Awards for the Best Content Marketing Platform category. The platform, purpose built to drive action in healthcare, delivers digital industry-leading engagement, activation, and business results for healthcare partners.

The SilverSneakers content destination is the centerpiece of a digital experience that educates older adults about fitness and health with articles, videos, and thematic challenges that motivate them to prioritize their health and stay active as they age. It then empowers them to take advantage of virtual classes, in-gym workouts, and other SilverSneakers benefits available via their Medicare Advantage plan.

“As the country came out of the most restrictive phase of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2022, the challenge was meeting members where they were most comfortable — continuing home workouts or heading back to the gym,” said Stacey Santo, SilverSneakers’ Chief Engagement and Innovation Officer. “In partnership with Linkwell Health, we developed engagement elements that honor both pathways and provide seniors with everything they need to maintain and improve their health — including physical activity, social connection, and mental enrichment.”

“As our partnership with SilverSneakers enters its seventh year, we couldn’t be prouder of the results we’ve achieved together,” said Nathan Adams, President and CEO at Linkwell Health. “We’re engaging millions of eligible members each year, educating them about health and wellness, and motivating them to take advantage of their life-changing SilverSneakers benefits. SilverSneakers has fast become the voice of this generation of older adults, inspiring active older adults to think of aging in a whole new way.”

The Digiday Content Marketing Awards recognize companies that are creating innovative, personalized, and interactive content. Judges evaluate brands on four criteria: innovation, creativity, consumer value and results. Over the years, the awards have honored leading work from brands, agencies, publishers and tech providers, including Sephora, Amazon and Disney.

The Aster Awards recognize the best in healthcare marketing and communications. Entries are judged by a panel of healthcare marketing experts, and winning entries are awarded based on creativity, layout and design, quality, and overall effectiveness.

About Linkwell Health

Linkwell Health is a consumer engagement company that leverages powerful technology, high-performing content, and deep healthcare expertise to deliver omnichannel digital health experiences that build trust, maximize engagement, and activate consumers in the programs, benefits, and care they need. Linkwell Health’s engagement solutions drive acquisition, onboarding, quality metrics, benefits activation, and retention for some of the biggest brands in healthcare. For more information, visit linkwellhealth.com.

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers® by Tivity Health®, is the nation’s leading community fitness program for Medicare-eligible Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 18 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, go to silversneakers.com.

