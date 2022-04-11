Home Business Wire LinkSquares Launches Native E-signature Solution for Comprehensive Contract Management
LinkSquares Launches Native E-signature Solution for Comprehensive Contract Management

LinkSquares Sign delivers accelerated signature collection and enhanced visibility into contract process

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LinkSquares, the company behind the AI-powered contract management platform of choice, today announced LinkSquares Sign, the first e-signature tool designed specifically for legal departments. With the addition of LinkSquares Sign, general counsels and legal teams can now create, sign, and manage contracts through LinkSquares, giving them the complete contract lifecycle in one seamless platform.

For legal departments that routinely manage thousands of active contracts at a time, even one minor error or version control discrepancy can have a significant impact. By eliminating integration hazards, poor visibility, and the need to switch between disparate systems, LinkSquares Sign offers a simple, effective solution for removing risk in contract management.

“With LinkSquares, we’re bringing both our pre- and post-signature processes into one platform to help keep us more organized and efficient,” says Jessie Bustamante, General Counsel at ProPharma. “With the announcement of LinkSquares Sign, we’re excited about the potential of integrating signature collection into the platform, too.”

LinkSquares Sign improves the contract management process through:

  • Seamless and efficient insight into every stage of the signing process while eliminating the hassle and risk of jumping between different systems.
  • Powerful and intuitive so you can focus on accelerating deals instead of navigating a complex tool.
  • Secure and enforceable with ESIGN, UETA, eIDAS compliance, and a log of every action, stored on an immutable record for comprehensive auditing.

“Today’s general counsels need to execute negotiated contracts quickly but are limited by existing e-signature tools,” said Vishal Sunak, CEO and co-founder of LinkSquares. “LinkSquares Sign accelerates the contract process, reducing risk and giving them more time to develop the business strategically.”

For more information about the new LinkSquares Sign offering, contact sales@linksquares.com.

About LinkSquares

LinkSquares is the company behind the AI-powered contract management platform of choice for legal teams aiming to move their business forward faster. Customers have everything they need to write better contracts, get contracts executed quickly, analyze what’s in existing contracts, and collaborate better with their team at every step of the way. LinkSquares differs from other tools on the market with its powerful AI insights, speed to tangible results through flexible automation, and ability to centralize everything for better visibility and collaboration. For more information, visit https://linksquares.com/.

