LingoAce Launches New English Language Learning Program, English Live

Global EdTech Company also leverages Zoom’s Video SDK for better classroom experiences; CEO Hugh Yao speaking at ASU+GSV Summit on Building Language Fluency for All

SINGAPORE & SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LingoAce, a Singapore-headquartered global education technology company and leading Mandarin Chinese language learning platform, has launched their latest offering, English Live, leveraging its success in teaching Mandarin Chinese through its technology platform to now teach English.

Through the development of industry leading Chinese language curriculum and products, LingoAce is applying those teaching concepts and methods to English Live. LingoAce’s courseware is more animated and interactive than others in the market, using cartoons, animations and interactive activities along with certified English teachers based in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, to boost kids’ interest in English learning. With English Live, students will enhance functional skills in English (from listening and speaking to reading and writing), applicable social skills and their 4C capabilities (communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity).

“We’re excited to now be using the technology platform we developed to reach a new set of language learners to teach the most spoken language globally, English,” said Hugh Yao, CEO and founder of LingoAce. “The synergy between the teaching concepts and methods we’ve developed and the interactiveness of the program will make it easier for children across the globe to build language fluency in English.”

English Live is a global curriculum based on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), an internationally recognized set of standards, and developed with a student-centered teaching philosophy, as well as interactive, real-life situation-based, and game-based teaching methods. Aimed towards a broad range of students, from ages 4 through 13, and initially available in Thailand and Indonesia as well as France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Future plans include localization of the curriculum based on initial customer feedback from each market.

In addition, LingoAce has also leveraged Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) technology to bring LingoAce customers more stable classroom experiences with enhanced video and audio communications. Zoom provides the global video technology infrastructure for LingoAce to build its classrooms on. Leveraging Zoom’s video platform, LingoAce will invest in the most modern technologies, such as augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR), to bring the next generation of online education solutions to life.

“We’re inspired by how LingoAce has transformed the way modern young learners are engaged, with the goal of making language learning fun and fulfilling,” said Paul Magnaghi, Global Leader ISV Partner Program at Zoom. “We’re excited that LingoAce has chosen to Leverage Zoom Video SDK to build the next generation of innovative online education solutions.”

LingoAce CEO and founder, Hugh Yao, will also be speaking on a panel, “Global Language Learning: How to Build Language Fluency for All,” at this year’s ASU+GSV Summit on April 5th at 2:10 pm PT. Join Hugh and other leading entrepreneurs innovating for global language learning for a discussion on how to build language fluency for all. You can learn more about the session here.

About LingoAce

Established in 2017, LingoAce is a Singapore-headquartered global education technology company and leading language learning platform, offering an immersive language learning experience tailored to meet the needs of K-12 learners across a range of language proficiency levels and diverse cultural backgrounds. A committed partner to both young learners and their parents, LingoAce harnesses research-backed digital content featuring animation, gamification and AI, and passionate teachers to effectively deliver authentic and interactive online Chinese and English language lessons.

In 2021, LingoAce closed Series B and C funding rounds, with a total of $180 million raised to date. Some of the partners and backers include Sequoia Capital India, Owl Ventures, Tiger Global, Shunwei Capital, SWC Global & Decent Capital. LingoAce is also named to the GSV EdTech 150, a list of the world’s most transformative growth companies in digital learning. With the new funding, LingoAce is currently growing business globally, providing new curriculum offerings, and expanding into new markets.

With offices in the U.S., Southeast Asia and China, LingoAce serves students across 100 countries and regions. By nurturing the next generation of confident multi-lingual communicators, LingoAce aims to broaden their horizons and unlock future opportunities for these students. More information can be found at www.lingoace.com.

LingoAce is actively hiring in all markets — if interested, view all available positions at https://apply.workable.com/lingoace/?lng=en

