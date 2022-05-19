LingoAce Appoints Jeremy Lin as Global Brand Ambassador  

Professional basketball player announces partnership at The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) Partner Summit and Reception; and LingoAce announces partnership with TAAF

SINGAPORE & SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LingoAce, a Singapore-headquartered global education technology company and leading language learning platform for K12 students, has announced the appointment of Jeremy Lin, Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) and former National Basketball Association (NBA) player, and founder of the Jeremy Lin Foundation, as the company’s first-ever Global Brand Ambassador.





“Jeremy’s personal story, passion for education and bridging cultures, as well as his impact for society, make him the most ideal brand ambassador for LingoAce,” said Hugh Yao, CEO and founder of LingoAce. “We’re proud to partner with Jeremy who has shattered entrenched stereotypes through hard work, compassion, and no small amount of grit. We hope our global students learn from his example and aspire to dream like Jeremy.”

As part of this ambassadorship, Jeremy will collaborate with LingoAce to promote language learning and cross-cultural understanding through education technology.

“Growing up and playing basketball in California, I personally knew many kids that had to navigate through inequities in terms of access to education,” said Jeremy Lin. “No matter what a child’s situation is, I believe that education is always valuable and is the cornerstone of opportunities for individuals – I’ve always believed that talent is universal but opportunity is not. It’s why I started my foundation and have been engaging in impact investing to support mission driven companies. I am proud to be partnering with LingoAce to help children across the globe from all backgrounds to be open to new cultures and languages, perspectives and wisdom, friendship and connections, as well as futures and possibilities.”

Jeremy knows firsthand the struggles of having to learn a second language – growing up in the United States, with family living in Asia, Jeremy learned Mandarin Chinese as a child through traditional experiences. Through working with LingoAce, Jeremy recognizes the value of applying technology to create immersive learning experiences, and wants to help more children learn languages in this manner.

The announcement was made today during Jeremy’s fireside chat at The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) Partner Summit in Washington D.C. During the chat, Jeremy discussed being Asian in America today, the need for better storytelling about Asian Americans’ experiences, as well as the upcoming documentary about the Linsanity phenomenon 10 years ago, 38 at the Garden. LingoAce will be partnering with TAAF to promote and bring awareness to the film.

About LingoAce

Established in 2017, LingoAce is a Singapore-headquartered global education technology company and leading language learning platform, offering an immersive language learning experience tailored to meet the needs of K-12 learners across a range of language proficiency levels and diverse cultural backgrounds, spanning across 100 countries and regions. With offices in the U.S., Southeast Asia and China, LingoAce is a committed partner to both young learners and their parents, harnessing research-backed digital content featuring animation, gamification and AI, and passionate teachers to effectively deliver authentic and interactive online Chinese and English language lessons. Backed by investors including Sequoia Capital India, Owl Ventures, Tiger Global, Shunwei Capital, SWC Global and Decent Capital, LingoAce is also named to the GSV EdTech 150, a list of the world’s most transformative growth companies in digital learning. More information can be found at www.lingoace.com.

LingoAce is actively hiring in all markets — if interested, view all available positions at https://apply.workable.com/lingoace/?lng=en

About Jeremy Lin Foundation

Established in 2011, the Jeremy Lin Foundation supports overlooked AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) and cross-racial youth programs through narrative change, community empowerment, and cross-racial solidarity. The Foundation partners with grassroots programs that are deeply embedded in the community to serve low income AAPI and cross racial youth by addressing the full-range of barriers faced (ranging from food insecurity, parent education, mental health and youth empowerment). More information can be found at: www.jeremylinfoundation.org.

About The Asian American Foundation

The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) is a convener, incubator, and funder committed to accelerating opportunity and prosperity for AAPI communities. TAAF supports advocates and organizations committed to AAPI causes so that together we can more effectively take action against hate and violence, and build the infrastructure needed to improve AAPI advocacy, power, and representation across American society. We were founded to solve for the longstanding lack of investment and resources provided to AAPI communities and we strive to be a catalyzing force for creating a permanent and irrevocable sense of belonging for the 23 million Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders living in the United States. For additional information about TAAF, please visit www.taaf.org.

