Lineage W Takes Off Across the Globe on November 4

  • The 2nd live streaming event today unveiled the release date
  • The game launches simultaneously in 13 countries and regions, including Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Russia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East
  • The release date is set for November 4, Character name reservation begins today

PANGYO, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CharacterNameReservationNCSOFT (KRX:036570), a global premier game developer and publisher, announced that the company’s upcoming multi-platform MMORPG, ‘Lineage W,’ launches simultaneously in 13 countries and regions on November 4.


Lineage W today hosted the 2nd online showcase titled ‘Lineage W 2nd Showcase : Answer’ to unveil the release date and service plans.

NCSOFT addressed players’ questions submitted on the official website to introduce the game’s detailed content. The showcase provides English, Japanese, and Chinese subtitles for global players. Additional information on four classes –Prince, Knight, Elf, and Mage– is also available on the official website.

Lineage W launches at midnight of November 4 (UTC/GMT+9) in 13 countries and regions, including Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Russia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Lineage W will expand service regions afterward to North America, South America, and Europe as well.

Character name reservation for preferred server begins at 11 am September 30 (UTC/GMT+9) on the event page. The global pre-registration for Lineage W, which crossed 10 million marks, is in progress on the official website, Google Play, and App Store.

More information is available on the official website.

Contacts

NCSOFT

Ryan Chae

hwchae@ncsoft.com

