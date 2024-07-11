Home Business Wire Lincoln Electric Awarded on TIME’s America’s Best Mid-Size Companies 2024 List
CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LEA–Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded on TIME’s inaugural list of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies 2024. Lincoln Electric ranked 66th overall, and was one of 16 companies awarded within the “IT, Electronics, Hardware and Equipment” category. The award is presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider and the awards list can be viewed on the TIME’s website.


“We are honored to be named to TIME’s Best Mid-Size Companies 2024 list, as the recognition reinforces our Higher Standard strategy initiatives to accelerate growth, increase employee development and engagement, and enhance our sustainability programming,” commented Steve B. Hedlund, Lincoln Electric’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The America’s Best Mid-Size Companies 2024 list represents the leading 500 U.S. companies across 18 different industry categories that generated between $100 million and $10 billion in revenue in 2022 or 2023. Companies were evaluated across three criteria:

  1. Employee Satisfaction: Data of standardized work-related KPIs based on survey data from a large sample of employees from U.S. companies.
  2. Revenue Growth: Revenue growth data of all relevant companies from the internal Growth Database and Company Database.
  3. Sustainability Transparency: ESG data among standardized KPIs relevant to environment, social, and corporate governance from the internal ESG Database and targeted data research.

To learn more about Lincoln Electric’s sustainability initiatives and performance, visit https://sustainabilty.lincolnelectric.com.

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 21 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

