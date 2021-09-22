Home Business Wire Limbix Expands Leadership Team to Support Development of SparkRx Digital Therapeutic for...
Limbix Expands Leadership Team to Support Development of SparkRx Digital Therapeutic for Depression in Adolescents

Jessica Lake, Ph.D., promoted to chief science officer

Aarthi Padmanabhan, Ph.D., promoted to chief research officer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Limbix, a prescription digital therapeutic company developing mental health treatments for adolescents, announced the appointment of Jessica Lake, Ph.D., as chief science officer and Aarthi Padmanabhan, Ph.D., as chief research officer.

As a company addressing the national mental health crisis with digital therapeutics that will be subject to stringent FDA regulatory review, Dr. Lake’s extensive experience in translational psychology research and Dr. Padmanabhan’s expertise in child and adolescent brain and cognitive development are invaluable,” said Ben Lewis, CEO of Limbix. “We trust that they will continue to hold our digital therapeutics to the highest scientific and clinical standards. The young people who are desperate for treatment options, and the clinicians caring for them, deserve nothing less.”

As Chief Science Officer, Dr. Lake will oversee scientific strategy for cross-functional company objectives and provide scientific oversight for product development. She previously served as Director of Science and Innovation at Limbix after joining the company in 2018 as Director of Research, and has led three clinical trials validating Limbix products, including two NIH grant funded projects. Prior to joining Limbix, Dr. Lake completed a postdoctoral fellowship at UCLA in translational psychological research, studying the psychological and neural mechanisms associated with psychopathology. She received her Ph.D. in Psychology & Neuroscience from Duke University, supported by an NSF Graduate Research Fellowship and a B.S. in Neuroscience and Behavioral Biology from Emory University.

As Chief Research Officer, Dr. Padmanabhan will be responsible for the research efforts that support the development and clinical validation of Limbix’s prescription digital therapeutics. She joined Limbix in 2019 as Research Director and subsequently served as Director of Clinical Research. Previously, at Stanford University, she conducted clinical neuroimaging studies in children and adolescents across several developmental disorders. Dr. Padmanabhan earned a Ph.D. in cognitive psychology with a concentration in cognitive neuroscience at the University of Pittsburgh. Her graduate research was funded by a NSF Graduate Research Fellowship and focused on biological mechanisms of child and adolescent brain and cognitive development. Dr. Padmanabhan also has a B.S. in Cognitive Science from Carnegie Mellon University and has authored or co-authored 25 peer reviewed publications.

About Limbix:

Limbix is a prescription digital therapeutic company passionate about creating mental health treatments for adolescents. The Limbix team is uniquely suited to develop prescription digital therapeutics, as its diverse team of clinicians, product designers, researchers, and engineers understand the value of pairing clinical expertise with technological innovation. Their first digital therapeutic, Limbix SparkRx, will be available this fall for licensed healthcare professionals to offer to patients nationwide.

For more information about Limbix and Limbix SparkRx, please visit limbix.com.

