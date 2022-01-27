“Lil’ Heroes” NFT Collection From Spanish Artist Edgar Plans Reaches #1 Spot on OpenSea at Reveal

Legendary NFTs Trading at Over 40 ETH and Maintain Top 10 Spot on OpenSea After Reveal on Jan 23

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Lil’ Heroes” NFT collection, from Spanish artist Edgar Plans, Exile Content Studio, and Curatible, which went on sale on Sunday, January 16, reached the number one spot on OpenSea when the collection was first revealed Sunday, January 23, and is still on OpenSea’s Top 10 ranked NFTs.

At the time of the reveal, the “Lil’ Heroes” collection traded over $32.7 million in only seven days from mint, with the floor price six times what it started at, and some of the NFTs selling at 46.6 ETH, equivalent to $116,000 at the time. The “Lil’ Heroes” community currently has more than 140,000 members on Discord and includes top celebrities and industry leaders.

“This is a tremendous start of a unique and innovative project that pushes the boundaries of art, film, storytelling and blockchain technology,” said Daniel Eilemberg, President of Content at Exile Content Studio. “It’s one of the first examples of a decentralized IP, where blockchain technology meets Hollywood.”

Edgar Plans said: “I am thrilled at the response we have received from the reveal of the ‘Lil’ Heroes’ NFTs. The community has embraced our vision, and this is just the beginning. The future of Lil’ Heroes is enormous.”

The founders’ long-term vision for “Lil’ Heroes” is as an entertainment franchise, leveraged by an NFT, with the community co-creating the storyline.

In March, “Lil’ Heroes” will be included in a contemporary art charity auction organized by Sotheby’s. “I am very excited that ‘Lil’ Heroes’ will be included in a Contemporary Art Live Auction in New York organized by Sotheby’s,” said Massine Benoukaci, partner at Curatible. “We will offer a unique 1-of-1 ‘Lil’ Heroes’ NFT created by Edgar and all proceeds will go to charity.”

