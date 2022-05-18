LightSpeed Technologies Selected to Deliver an IP Core Network for Major Tennessee Utility

Nokia’s Top Business Partner in 2021 Enables Utility Companies and Co-Ops to Expand Digital Connectivity in Underserved Markets

FARMINGDALE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GPON—LightSpeed Technologies, Inc., (‘LightSpeed’) a full-service systems integrator providing next-generation networking solutions and Nokia’s 2021 Top Business Partner (VAR), announces it was selected by a major utility in the state of Tennessee to deliver a multi-million-dollar gigabit passive optical network (GPON) enabling Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) for its municipal customers. The IP Core Network, under construction by LightSpeed, is comprised primarily of Nokia 7750 routers. When complete, the network will enable the utility to deliver 100% fiber-to-the-home, symmetrical broadband Internet access to its customers.

As an independent agency of a major city in the state of Tennessee, LightSpeed’s customer provides electric, natural gas, water, and wastewater services to more than 470,000 customers. The LightSpeed provided GPON network is set to be delivered in a multi-phase approach. Following current electrical lines, phase one consists of the network backbone deployment, with phase two designed to expand the network roll-out to different areas until the network covers the entire region with the goal of service ready to begin in the Fall of 2022. When complete, the utility will be able to offer municipal broadband services to its customers, including standard triple play Internet, TV and voice services.

Bridging the digital divide with more affordable broadband solutions throughout Tennessee and its surrounding areas is an important goal for the local municipality. There are approximately 8,000 people without access to more than one wired provider, and over 4,000 people without access to a wired connection capable of delivering 25 Mbps.

“We are thrilled to be selected by this customer to expand their utility services with state-of-the-art broadband capabilities, further enabling them to provide their municipality customers with affordable Internet, voice and TV services,” comments John Brannon, CEO of LightSpeed Technologies. “Based on our long standing industry experience and wealth of broadband knowledge we look forward to partnering with other utilities and co-ops to assist with their GPON projects.”

LightSpeed’s mission is to assist customers in achieving best-in-class solutions for their network. Founded in 2001, the company specializes in providing end-to-end network services and support, including network design and engineering, installation and integration services, project management, ongoing maintenance, and technical support. The LightSpeed team has a track record of accomplishments spanning over two decades of fiber-optic innovation, including being named Nokia’s top performing business partner from 2017-2019, and again in 2021.

LightSpeed’s award-winning track record in the broadband sector speaks for itself. The company has been a member of the Utilities Technology Council for over twenty years, and is also the premier sponsor of the Charity Golf Event at the 2022 UTC TELECOM & TECHNOLOGY conference taking place in Oklahoma City, OK.

