Lightcurve Opens High-Speed Fiber Network in Centralia and Chehalis

Nearly 2,000 locations are now eligible for Lightcurve’s 2-gigabit symmetrical fiber service; First customers connected in Chehalis

CENTRALIA & CHEHALIS, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightcurve, the fast-growing broadband provider serving communities across Washington state, today announced that it is making its new high-speed fiber-optic networks in Centralia and Chehalis available to customers, bringing the fastest available internet service to thousands of homes and businesses in Lewis County.

In Chehalis, nearly 2,000 locations are now eligible for Lightcurve’s 2-gigabit symmetrical fiber service, and the company has already connected its first customer, Duane and Judy Harris. In Centralia, Lightcurve’s new fiber network now reaches hundreds of locations, and more than 1,000 additional locations are planned to come online in 2026.

“By completing these networks we’re helping bring reliable, future-ready broadband to residents and businesses that have long needed modern infrastructure,” said Beth Barnes, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Lightcurve. “It’s not only an important milestone for those of us at Lightcurve, but for the families and communities that we are serving.”

The completed projects highlight a series of recent advancements for Lightcurve in Central Washington. Lightcurve recently announced the start of new fiber network construction in Selah and in rural areas of Kittitas County, including the Thorp and Edgemont communities where the work will bring symmetrical speeds of up to 2 gigabits to roughly 400 underserved homes and businesses. The company will also soon be completing fiber infrastructure in Ellensburg.

“Having fast, reliable internet has completely changed how we stay connected,” Duane Harris said. “Video calls with family are clear and effortless, sharing photos happens instantly, and everyday online tasks are executed more smoothly. It’s brought real convenience to our daily routines and keeps us connected to the people who matter most.”

Lightcurve, headquartered in Tacoma, has accelerated fiber expansion across Pierce, Thurston, Lewis and Kittitas counties as part of its long-term strategy to improve service reliability and increase broadband in Washington — even in the most rural areas.

Residents and businesses in Centralia and Chehalis can inquire about service availability and sign up at getlightcurve.com.

About Lightcurve

Lightcurve is a customer-focused broadband provider bringing reliable, high-speed connectivity to communities across the State of Washington. With a commitment to accessibility, service, and innovation, Lightcurve is redefining what it means to connect locally. www.getlightcurve.com

Media Contact:

Jeff Pecor

Tailwind Public Relations

206.948.1482

jeff@tailwindpr.com