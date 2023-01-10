Lightbeam Health Solutions Releases No-Cost Health Equity Solution, Radian™

AI-powered health equity insights tool equips payers, providers, and healthcare organizations with the capabilities to begin addressing health equity in their communities

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Today, Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in population health management solutions and services, announces the release of the industry’s first no-cost health equity strategy in-a-box solution, Radian™.





Powered by Lightbeam’s health equity AI engine and requiring just a ZIP Code, Radian aggregates clinical and social data across 4,500+ factors that are three times more granular than the Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) to give providers an executive-level view of health disparities within a community. Leveraging Radian, healthcare leaders have access to:

Precise demographics within a 1-, 10-, or 100-mile radius from the center of any given ZIP Code

AI-informed health areas of focus and impactability, prevalent among the population

Clinically supported recommendations to address top vulnerabilities at the Census Block Group level

Additionally, Radian generates community materials that can be shared via direct mail, email, or social media to engage and educate patient populations. Materials are fully custom-branded using an organization’s logo and selected color motif and use AI-generated faces to match each organization’s unique demographic makeup to align with community identity.

“At Lightbeam, we believe health equity should be a priority for all organizations,” said C Stavridis, VP of Product, CareSignal. “We are delighted to offer Radian as a no-cost service to remove any barriers to entry. Payers, providers, and all other organizations in between can leverage Radian and immediately begin addressing targeted challenges and identifying opportunities for improvement that the tool surfaces.”

“Radian represents just the tip of the iceberg of Lightbeam’s commitment to help risk-bearing organizations identify opportunities for predictive, proactive care for every patient and community,” said Blake Marggraff, CEO of CareSignal. “Providers and payers ready to take the next steps in developing a robust health equity and patient engagement strategy can leverage Lightbeam’s other offerings, including our ACO REACH solution suite, CareSignal Deviceless RPM, and Jvion AI.”

To try Radian for your organization, request a guided demonstration by visiting https://lightbeamhealth.com/radian-demo/.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a proven model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam’s vision is to bring health data into the light through the use of analytics, and to provide the insight and capabilities healthcare clients need to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time. Lightbeam facilitates population health management for ACOs, payers, provider groups, health systems, and other healthcare organizations aspiring to provide superior care at a lower cost. For more information, visit https://lightbeamhealth.com/, and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Lightbeam Health Contact:

Amanda Hunt



media@lightbeamhealth.com