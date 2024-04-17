Lightbeam Health Solutions Recognized as One of the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2024 by the Financial Times

The Financial Times names Lightbeam Health Solutions on its list of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas for the third year in a row, achieving a 98% growth rate

The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024 ranking identifies companies with the strongest revenue growth between the years 2019 and 2022. More than 30,000 eligible companies were invited to register, but only companies that met various criteria could apply for the ranking. Each honoree’s compound annual growth rate was calculated based on the revenue figures submitted and verified by the companies. The top 500 companies that met various criteria were ranked, with the minimum growth rate to be included was 9.00%. From 2019 to 2022, Lightbeam achieved a 98% annual growth rate, exceeding the minimum by more than 10x.

“On behalf of everyone at Lightbeam, we are honored and humbled to be acknowledged as one of the Americas’ fastest-growing companies for the third year in a row,” says Paul Holt, Chief Financial Officer of Lightbeam Health Solutions. “Receiving a 98% growth rate is a remarkable achievement, and the fact that Lightbeam has scaled its growth consistently over the last three years demonstrates Lightbeam’s resilience and longevity as an enduring population health solution for all types of healthcare organizations. Lightbeam’s growth and success over the years has been a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our excellent team.”

This acknowledgement by the Financial Times is not the first recognition Lightbeam received in 2024. Earlier this year, CareSignal, Lightbeam’s Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring® solution was ranked the Best in KLAS® Remote Patient Monitoring solution with a 91.1% patient satisfaction score. To learn more about Lightbeam’s nationally and internationally recognized solution suite, join us at ATA Nexus from May 5 -7, 2024 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ and schedule time to meet with one of our healthcare IT experts.

