Lightbeam Health Solutions Announces Platform Migration to Microsoft Azure SQL Database

A leading population health enablement company adopts Microsoft Azure as its cloud computing platform for its V4 release to increase uptime and further scale efficiency

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#azure–Today, Lightbeam Health Solutions, a leader in population health enablement solutions and services, announces its adoption of Microsoft Azure SQL Database to further accelerate the performance, speed, and efficiency of the Lightbeam technology suite.

Azure is an open and flexible cloud platform that provides cutting-edge computing, security, and storage. Through this transition, Lightbeam demonstrates its commitment to offer client-partners robust and up-to-date infrastructure, technology, and services. Supported by the capabilities of the Azure cloud platform, the release of Lightbeam V4 architecture will bring robust uptime, instantaneous maintenance updates, faster speeds, and more efficient ETL (extract, transform, load) jobs and processes. Along with these benefits, Lightbeam environments will also have dedicated hardware and scalable resources for every client environment.

“Migrating the Lightbeam application to Microsoft Azure SQL Database and Azure Data Factory for our V4 release was clearly the right decision,” says Mike Hoxter, Chief Technology Officer at Lightbeam Health Solutions. “Azure SQL Database provides the utmost in reliability, efficiency, scale, and convenience. This allows us to put more focus on the most important aspect of our jobs, building and implementing systems that help patients. Our relationship with Microsoft and transition to Azure reflect the shared commitment we have: to support healthcare organizations and, ultimately, improve clinical and operational outcomes.”

“Improving health outcomes for large patient populations requires robust data, but understanding the data required to make an impact is a common bottleneck. With Lightbeam’s comprehensive population health platform that identifies risk, assesses why patients are at risk, enables outreach, and provides actionable solutions, Lightbeam Health Solutions is able to close those knowledge gaps,” says Amy Berk, MSN, RN, Director of Population Health at Microsoft. “Microsoft is pleased to support Lightbeam’s population health enablement technology, and we look forward to working together to support value-based care and improve health outcomes.”

For more information about Lightbeam Health Solutions' population health management solutions and services, contact info@lightbeamhealth.com, schedule a meeting, or stop by booth #3401 at HIMSS23 from April 17-23, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago, IL.

