Light & Wonder to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder, (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Light & Wonder” or the “Company”) announced today it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, after market close. The Company will host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by using the following link. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to the call start time.

To pre-register, click here: Scientific Games Earnings Call

Investor Conference Call

May 10, 2022



4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Webcast

To access the live webcast of the call, please visit the Company’s website at https://explore.lnw.com/investors/ and click on the webcast link. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the webcast and will be archived on the Company’s website.

Telephone Dial-in

US Toll Free: +1 (844) 200-6205



International: +1 (646) 904-5544



Conference ID: 897382

Telephone Replay

A telephone replay of the call will be available until Tuesday, May 17, 2022

US Toll Free: +1 (866) 813-9403



International Toll: +1 (929) 458-6194



Replay Access Code: 437405

About Light & Wonder

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder, is a global leader in cross-platform games and entertainment. The Company brings together over 5,600 employees from six continents to connect content between land-based and digital channels with unmatched technology and distribution. Guided by a culture that values daring teamwork and creativity, the Company builds new worlds of play, developing game experiences loved by players around the globe. Its OpenGaming™ platform powers the largest digital-gaming network in the industry. The Company is committed to the highest standards of integrity, from promoting player responsibility to implementing sustainable practices. To learn more, visit lnw.com.

Contacts

Company Contact

Investor Relations: +1 (702) 532-7614