Lifesize Connect Plus+ Enables Multivendor Hybrid Video Meetings

New feature for Lifesize Cloud Rooms simplifies connectivity with enterprise videoconferencing platforms

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HD #4Kvideo—Lifesize®, the original inventors of high-definition videoconferencing and creator of the world’s first cloud-based omnichannel contact center, launched Lifesize Connect Plus+, a new DSS feature for its 4K Lifesize Cloud Room hardware. The new interoperability feature builds on the success of Lifesize Connect to provide seamless multivendor meetings connectivity while protecting existing Lifesize hardware investments.

In today’s hybrid work environment where 62 percent of organizations use three or more videoconferencing applications to collaborate, every meeting room must support multivendor video meetings. Lifesize Connect Plus+ makes it easy to work together across geographic and vendor boundaries, so people can focus on the meeting’s topic and content – without worrying about the technology. Lifesize Connect Plus+ enables Icon 300/500/700 series conferencing hardware to directly join a Microsoft Teams® or Zoom® meeting without requiring the user to bring their laptop or tablet to the meeting room. The result is yet another advantage for Lifesize Cloud Meeting Rooms to leverage the power of hybrid meetings in 4K.

Other key benefits include:

Support for Linux desktop apps from leading video meeting solution providers in addition to the Lifesize 4K meeting experience

No additional computing devices (laptop, tablet, etc.) required; simply add a keyboard and mouse to a Lifesize 4K Icon device

Device Software Subscription upgrade for existing Lifesize customers, enhancing multivendor connectivity while protecting existing investments

“Hybrid work environments are here to stay, as businesses continue to embrace flexible work options,” noted Trent Waterhouse, CEO of Lifesize. “Lifesize recognizes work is no longer a place. Our technology makes it easy for people to work together, whether at home or in the office.”

While employees worldwide say they want the flexibility to work remotely and come into the office as needed, collaboration technology has not kept pace with the demands of this complex work model. Connecting and collaborating with coworkers, customers, and partners from anywhere can mean using a different app or cloud service for every interaction. Users cite network and technology problems as one of the top reasons to avoid video meetings. And yet, videoconferencing remains the most efficient way for teams to communicate, brainstorm, and solve problems together when all participants cannot be in the same room.

Lifesize Connect Plus+ was built for these times by enabling users to simply jump from meeting to meeting without switching devices or setups. Face-to-face collaboration over high-quality audio and video, regardless of meeting vendor application, is the next best thing to being there.

About Lifesize

Lifesize video meeting and omnichannel contact center solutions make it easy to Work Together. Founded in 2003, Lifesize created the world’s first high-definition video meetings and cloud-based contact centers. Serving millions of users through channel partners in more than 100 countries, the company lives by the philosophy, “There Is Nothing More Important than Our Customers”. Learn more online at lifesize.com.

Contacts

Michelle Barry



603-809-2748



michelle.barry@chameleon.co