Liferay Announces 2025 Partner of the Year Award Winners

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liferay, a leading provider of Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs), today announced the winners of its 2025 Partner of the Year Awards at the company’s annual Sales Kickoff, held in Vienna, Austria.

The awards recognize Liferay partners who have demonstrated exceptional success delivering digital experience solutions on the Liferay platform, helping organizations address complex business challenges and achieve measurable outcomes.

Award recipients were selected through a rigorous evaluation process assessing their positive impact on business results, market expansion and demonstrated commitment to marketing and sales initiatives for Liferay solutions.

"At Liferay, partners are woven into the fabric of our core operations, representing more than just a route to market," said Fernando Areias, Chief Operating Officer at Liferay. "These awards are a testament to the remarkable results our partners have delivered and their unwavering commitment to our shared future. Partners continue to remain our focus as we evolve into an Integrated Model that removes organizational barriers, embeds partner success into every business function and drives us toward 100% partner involvement in all customer engagements."

Liferay continues to strengthen its partner ecosystem strategy and partner-led execution as a core part of its go-to-market approach.

2025 Liferay Partner of the Year Award Winners:

Industry Solution Partner of the Year

Recognizing partners who have demonstrated excellence in solving industry-specific challenges and expanding the reach of Liferay-powered digital experiences.

Manufacturing: Solteq

Public Sector: Ayesa

Hospitality: Accenture

Telecommunications: Aixtor Technologies LLP

Innovation Partner of the Year

Honoring the partner that developed innovative solutions and approaches using the Liferay platform to drive growth and customer impact.

Minsait Brasil

Marketing Excellence Partner of the Year

Recognizing the partner that delivered impactful, integrated marketing campaigns that drove demand and measurable business results for Liferay solutions.

Vertigo

Rising Stars of the Year

Honoring partners who joined the Liferay ecosystem in recent years and demonstrated rapid growth through strong sales performance, marketing execution and customer delivery.

Asia Pacific: PT Mastersystem Infotama Tbk

EMEA: VML

Latin America: BASE Digital

North America: Prolifics

Partner of the Year

Recognizing partners who achieved outstanding business results, expanded customer adoption and delivered exceptional service across their regions.

Asia Pacific: Velocis

EMEA: Ricoh

Latin America: Aria PSW

North America: Asponte Technology

The awards were presented during Liferay’s 2026 Sales Kickoff on February 3 in Vienna, Austria. This annual event brings together leaders from Liferay and its partner community to align on strategy, share product and roadmap updates and celebrate partner achievements across the global ecosystem.

To learn more about Liferay’s partner program, visit liferay.com/partners.

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations build for the future by enabling them to create, manage, and scale powerful solutions on the world's most-flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Trusted globally by over a thousand companies spanning multiple industries, Liferay's open-sourceDXP facilitates the development of marketing and commerce websites, customer portals, intranets, and more. Learn how we can use technology to change the world together at liferay.com.

