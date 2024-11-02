LicenseFortress Achieves 82.9% NPS in 2024 Amid Complex Licensing Changes for Java and Broadcom Customers

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NPSscore—LicenseFortress continues to deliver exceptional customer satisfaction in 2024, earning a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 82.9%, an upward trend from 2023, independently verified by ClearlyRated. This impressive score surpasses the technology services industry 2023 average of 42%, reflecting LicenseFortress’ expertise in guiding customers through significant licensing challenges.





This year, Oracle’s shift to an employee-based Java licensing model has created new challenges for organizations managing their Java deployments. Similarly, Broadcom’s evolving licensing policies have introduced additional complexities, making compliance harder to maintain. In response to these industry shifts. LicenseFortress’ comprehensive, legal, and financially backed services helped clients adapt to these changes, avoid potential penalties, and optimize their software portfolios.

As part of the independently verified NPS survey, customers grade LicenseFortress on five key criteria: responsiveness, quality, value, ability to meet their needs, and proactive service. Based on these categories, LicenseFortress earned an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars across 102 reviews. The NPS, which measures the likelihood of customers recommending LicenseFortress to others, scores those who give a 9-10 as promoters, 7-8 as passive, and 6 or below as detractors.

“LicenseFortress delivers an outstanding service for our Oracle licensing needs. The team is always on hand to answer any questions and are very proactive in their continued analysis of our Oracle estate. They also recently helped us over the line with an Oracle GLAS audit and without LF’s expertise, this would have been a significant headache for us,” said the Director of Global Services for a SaaS Provider.

“We’re proud to have helped our customers navigate the shifting landscape of software licensing,” said Dr. Michael Corey, Co-Founder and COO at LicenseFortress. “With changes to Oracle Java and Broadcom licensing models, many organizations faced uncertainty. Licensing is already complex enough, and these big industry changes only exacerbate the challenges. But through our expert guidance, we’ve been able to provide clarity and ensure compliance, all while reducing costs.”

Another satisfied customer states, “The people at LicenseFortress are the most knowledgeable and helpful firm in the industry when it comes to proactive and reactive risk management for software asset management.” – Sr. IT Manager of a US based national retailer.

The NPS score of 82.9% this year—with no detractors—demonstrates LicenseFortress’ ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction. The fact that this score is independently verified by ClearlyRated adds an extra layer of credibility, ensuring the survey results are unbiased and reflect genuine customer feedback. This impartial validation strengthens confidence in the accuracy of the score and reinforces LicenseFortress’ commitment to transparency. By staying ahead of industry shifts, LicenseFortress empowers its clients to excel in an increasingly complex licensing environment.

