Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast Marketplace Unveils March 2022 Podcast Advertising Rates

Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading 'Podcasting As A Service' platform, announces March 2022 Podcast Advertising Rates, including highest CPM categories. Additionally, Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace, is continuing to roll out enhanced advertising tools for podcast creators to grow their audiences and for advertisers to reach highly engaged listeners.

“Podcast advertising is on an accelerated growth trajectory and we’re paving the way in powering advertising for a growing number of podcast creators that are looking to monetize their shows,” said Dave Hanley, Chief Revenue Officer at Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast. “As more marketers invest in podcast advertising, we’re bringing new insights and advertising tools that demonstrate the effectiveness of the channel for reaching diverse listeners consuming a broad range of content.”

Podcasts represent one of the fastest growing channels within advertising. According to Statista, podcast advertising spending is expected to increase steadily in the near future, with 2021 figures estimated at $1.33 billion U.S. dollars. And by 2025, spending is expected to surpass $2.7 billion dollars. Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast is tapping into that growth potential by empowering brands to effectively target and reach a burgeoning and coveted podcast audience. With its growing network of over 210 exclusive podcasts and its network of more than 2,500 shows, the AdvertiseCast marketplace offers advertisers the unique opportunity to access highly sought-after podcast advertising inventory.

Recently, AdvertiseCast expanded both its offerings and inventory to increase access and simplify the media buying experience for advertisers. Just last month, Libsyn announced the acquisition of Podcast Ad Reps LLC (PAR), adding more than 120 exclusive shows – like New Rockstars Inside Marvel, The Official Yellowstone Podcast, and Almost 30 – to AdvertiseCast. Furthermore, to enable monetization for more creators — both small and large shows — to monetize their podcasts, AdvertiseCast has reduced the minimum access requirement from 5,000 listeners to just 200 listeners per episode.

The AdvertiseCast March 2022 Podcast Advertising Rates

For March 2022, the average CPM rate was $23.43 for a 60-second ad spot.

The three highest CPM categories in March based on delivered advertising were:

Technology: $32

Kids & Family: $28

Business: $27

