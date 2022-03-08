Libsyn AdvertiseCast Unveils Exclusive Partnerships with Acclaimed Podcasts — The Gist, The Shawn Ryan Show, Blind Landing, and Verified

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberated Syndication Inc. (“Libsyn”), the leading ‘Podcasting As A Service’ platform, today announced four new exclusive shows only available on the AdvertiseCast Marketplace. These acclaimed podcast shows include The Gist, The Shawn Ryan Show, Blind Landing, and Verified.

Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast empowers brands to effectively target and reach a rapidly growing and coveted podcast audience. With its growing network of over 125 exclusive podcasts and its larger network of more than 2,500 shows, Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast marketplace offers advertisers the unique opportunity to access highly sought-after podcast advertising inventory.

New Exclusives include:

The Gist is the longest running daily news podcast with more than a 100 million downloads.



The Gist is a daily show that includes 1 in-depth interview, surrounded by Mike’s analysis of news, culture, and the arts – think Stephen Colbert meets Tim Russert. On the air since 2014, host Mike Pesca constantly challenges himself and his audience to think deeper, getting beyond rigidity and dogma of conventional wisdom. The Gist is surprising, reasonable, and willing to critique the left, the right, either party, or any idea.

Hosted by Shawn Ryan, former U.S. Navy SEAL, CIA Contractor, and Founder of Vigilance Elite, The Shawn Ryan Show focuses on real stories about real people from all walks of life — and discusses the ups and downs, wins and losses, successes and struggles, the good and bad in a respectful but candid way.

Named one of The Atlantic’s Best Podcasts of 2021, Blind Landing is a documentary podcast that takes listeners behind the scenes of elite sports. Season Two goes deep inside the world of figure skating and gets up close and personal with some of the biggest names in the sport, including Kristi Yamaguchi, Tai Babilonia, and Adam Rippon.

Hosted by investigative reporter Natasha Del Toro, Verified: The Next Threat is an immersive, deeply reported podcast series that unpacks a growing global network of groups and individuals who are recruiting and promoting a new transnational crusade for white power. Where is the hate coming from, why is it bubbling up now, and what does it mean? These are the questions the show sets out to answer this season.

“The engagement and trust in podcasting is undeniable and advertisers are embracing the medium as it’s becoming more dynamic and measurable than ever before,” said Dave Hanley, Chief Revenue Officer at Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast. “We’re thrilled to be chosen as the exclusive partner for these renowned creators and personalities to help them grow and monetize their shows, while bringing valuable opportunities for advertisers to reach a highly engaged and surging podcast audience.”

About Liberated Syndication

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. (“Libsyn”) is the leading ‘Podcasting As A Service’ platform that empowers creators to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2020, the Company delivered over 6 billion downloads and hosted over 5.8 million podcast episode files from more than 75,000 podcasts around the world. Libsyn’s dynamic, open ecosystem is designed to meet the needs of the full spectrum of podcast creators and foster the effortless creation, development, monetization, and growth of their podcasts. Brands powered by the Company include podcast creation platform, Libsyn Studio; podcast membership platform, Libsyn’s Glow; web hosting platform, Pair Networks; and Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast, the industry’s premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more company information.

