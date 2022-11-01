<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Liberty Latin America Schedules Investor Call for Third Quarter 2022 Results
Business Wire

Liberty Latin America Schedules Investor Call for Third Quarter 2022 Results

di Business Wire

DENVER, Colorado–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced plans to release its third quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 after NASDAQ market close. You are invited to participate in its investor call, which will begin the following day at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. During the call, management will discuss the Company’s results and business, and may provide other forward-looking information. Please dial in using the information provided below, at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Domestic

844 200 6205

International

+1 929 526 1599

Conference Passcode

430342

To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=6d35a656&confId=41417

You will receive your access details via email.

In addition to the dial-in teleconference, a summary investor presentation and listen-only webcast will be available within the Investor Relations section of www.lla.com. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for at least 75 days.

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands BTC, Flow, Liberty, and Más Móvil. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols “LILA” (Class A) and “LILAK” (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol “LILAB” (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Kunal Patel

ir@lla.com

Media Relations:
Kim Larson

llacommunications@lla.com

Articoli correlati

TravelCenters of America Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company Delivers Continued Financial Improvement Over Prior Year Period $37.0 Million in Net Income Improved by $14.8 Million, or 67% $2.49...
Continua a leggere

PROS Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Subscription revenue of $51.8 million, up 17% year-over-year. Subscription gross margin of 73% and non-GAAP subscription gross margin of 77%,...
Continua a leggere

Liberty Global Reports Q3 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Q3 financial performance highlighted by accelerating Adjusted EBITDA growth at VMO21, VodafoneZiggo and Telenet Continued to deliver aggregate2 broadband and...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

TravelCenters of America Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire