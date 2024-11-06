Liberty Latin America Reports Q3 2024 Results

Reported revenue of $1.1bn; sequential financial improvement





Positioned to accelerate financial performance in Q4

Delivered successful $1bn debt refinancing in C&W credit silo

Cultivated an FTTH Peruvian broadband investment with ~3m homes passed

Completed acquisition of mobile spectrum and prepaid subscribers in PR & USVI

DENVER, Colorado–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced its financial and operating results for the three months (“Q3”) and nine months (“YTD”) ended September 30, 2024.

CEO Balan Nair commented, “We are continuing our strategy to connect communities and drive broadband and postpaid mobile penetration across our markets. We are encouraged by our transformation programs, which are increasingly gaining momentum and enabling us to connect with our customers through their channels of choice.”

“In the third quarter, our businesses in Costa Rica and Panama demonstrated continued operational execution, adding nearly 50,000 broadband and postpaid subscribers, roughly double the prior-year period. Although C&W Caribbean experienced adverse operational impacts from Hurricane Beryl during the quarter, financial performance was resilient, outperforming our expectations as we delivered sequential and year-over-year reported Adj. OIBDA growth.”

“Importantly, we grew Adj. OIBDA in Puerto Rico sequentially in the third quarter, however churn from the migration was higher than anticipated. We are seeing improved sales and customer sentiment. Our operating team is focused on the customer and growing our business back. In Q4, we expect to see acceleration in our Adj. OIBDA performance, but at this point, and given that the recovery is taking longer than previously anticipated, we no longer expect to achieve a monthly Adj. OIBDA of $45 million by year-end. As we look to 2025, the completion of our acquisition of spectrum and prepaid subscribers from Echostar will further underpin our growth prospects.”

“Additionally, we are highlighting an investment in Peru that we have been cultivating since 2021. This FTTH business, WOW, in which we own nearly 50%, passes 3 million homes and has been successful in driving broadband market share primarily in areas outside Lima.”

“Beyond our existing business, we are excited about the prospects for growth and value creation related to our announced submarine expansion with two strategic partners, connecting Colombia, Panama, Mexico and the USA. Together with our new landing station in Florida, we expect to see strong traffic growth driven by hyperscalers.”

“Turning to the fourth quarter, we plan to deliver a strong performance driven by B2B growth and further progress in the recovery of our Puerto Rican operations, and we aim to produce our strongest quarter in cash flow generation this year.”

Q3 Business Highlights

C&W Caribbean: robust performance despite impacts from Hurricane Beryl Flat YoY revenue performance, including $5m negative impact from Hurricane Beryl YoY reported and rebased Adj. OIBDA growth of 5%

C&W Panama: strong operating and financial progress 12,000 broadband and mobile postpaid additions YoY Adj. OIBDA growth of 17%

Liberty Networks: stable underlying performance Growing recurring revenue across wholesale and enterprise businesses Performance impacted by IRU amortization and contract timing

Liberty Puerto Rico: turnaround underway LOOP converged proposition launched in September 2024; improving NPS Sequential Adj. OIBDA growth

Liberty Costa Rica: continued subscriber momentum, postpaid base now above 1 million Q3 postpaid net adds 23% higher YoY, over 125,000 adds LTM Reported Q3 revenue and Adj. OIBDA growth



Financial and Operating Highlights

Financial Highlights Q3 2024 Q3 2023 YoY Decline YoY Rebased Decline1 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 YoY Decline YoY Rebased Decline1 (USD in millions) Revenue $ 1,089 $ 1,126 (3 %) (4 %) $ 3,307 $ 3,348 (1 %) (2 %) Operating income (loss) $ (380 ) $ 163 N.M. $ (176 ) $ 405 N.M. Adjusted OIBDA2 $ 403 $ 428 (6 %) (6 %) $ 1,166 $ 1,270 (8 %) (9 %) Property & equipment additions $ 171 $ 187 (9 %) $ 485 $ 524 (7 %) As a percentage of revenue 16 % 17 % 15 % 16 % Adjusted FCF before distributions to noncontrolling interest owners $ 77 $ 33 $ (80 ) $ 55 Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners $ (12 ) $ — $ (23 ) $ (41 ) Adjusted FCF3 $ 65 $ 33 $ (102 ) $ 14 Cash provided by operating activities $ 178 $ 219 $ 358 $ 507 Cash used by investing activities $ (231 ) $ (161 ) $ (513 ) $ (453 ) Cash used by financing activities $ 47 $ (122 ) $ (234 ) $ (255 )

Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

N.M. – Not Meaningful.

Operating Highlights 4 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Total customers 1,947,400 1,966,300 Organic customer additions (losses) (18,900 ) 900 Fixed RGUs 3,986,100 3,997,400 Organic RGU additions (losses) (11,300 ) 19,300 Organic internet additions (losses) (7,600 ) 8,900 Mobile subscribers 7,989,300 7,912,300 Organic mobile gains 9,400 20,800 Organic postpaid additions (losses) (4,000 ) 8,100

Revenue Highlights

The following table presents (i) revenue of each of our segments and corporate operations for the periods indicated and (ii) the percentage change from period-to-period on both a reported and rebased basis:

Three months ended Increase/(decrease) Nine months ended Increase/(decrease) September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 % Rebased % 2024 2023 % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts C&W Caribbean $ 359.5 $ 360.5 — — $ 1,092.0 $ 1,070.6 2 2 C&W Panama 188.0 190.4 (1 ) (1 ) 554.4 536.5 3 3 Liberty Networks 109.9 112.5 (2 ) (2 ) 337.5 339.8 (1 ) (2 ) Liberty Puerto Rico 308.2 351.2 (12 ) (13 ) 944.0 1,064.2 (11 ) (12 ) Liberty Costa Rica 145.5 134.6 8 5 445.0 399.0 12 5 Corporate 4.5 6.5 (31 ) (31 ) 15.5 18.5 (16 ) (16 ) Eliminations (26.4 ) (29.9 ) N.M. N.M. (81.8 ) (81.1 ) N.M. N.M. Total $ 1,089.2 $ 1,125.8 (3 ) (4 ) 3,306.6 $ 3,347.5 (1 ) (2 )

N.M. – Not Meaningful.

Reported revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 3% and 1% lower, respectively, as compared to the corresponding prior-year periods. Reported revenue declined in Q3 primarily driven by an organic reduction in Liberty Puerto Rico, which was partly offset by organic growth in Liberty Costa Rica. Reported revenue was lower YTD mostly due to reduced revenue in Liberty Puerto Rico, partly offset by: (1) net organic growth in Liberty Costa Rica, C&W Caribbean and C&W Panama and (2) net foreign exchange benefits of $26 million.



Q3 2024 Revenue Growth – Segment Highlights

C&W Caribbean: revenue was flat on both a reported and rebased basis, year-over-year, as mobile revenue growth was offset by declines in fixed and B2B where we saw negative impacts from Hurricane Beryl in the quarter. Fixed residential revenue declined by 3% on a reported and rebased basis. Performance was driven by a $5m negative impact related to Hurricane Beryl, primarily in Jamaica. Mobile residential revenue increased by 7% on both a reported and rebased basis. Performance resulted from an organic increase of over 50,000 postpaid subscribers year-over-year, driven by our fixed-mobile convergence propositions, and higher prepaid ARPU following price increases. Prepaid subscriber additions in Jamaica were driven by demand prior to Hurricane Beryl. B2B revenue was 3% and 2% lower, respectively, on a reported and rebased basis. The decrease was mainly driven by a reduction in fixed and managed services, mostly due to impacts related to Hurricane Beryl.

C&W Panama: revenue was broadly stable, declining by 1% on a reported and rebased basis, year-over-year. Fixed residential revenue was up 5%, driven by broadband RGU additions following expansion of our FTTH networks, products and commercial activities. Mobile residential revenue grew by 9%, driven in part by improved prepaid ARPU as our products and promotions led to increased recharge activity as well as increased handset sales. B2B revenue fell by 13% primarily due to lower revenue from government-related projects, some of which we anticipate to be executed in the fourth quarter.

Liberty Networks: revenue declined by 2% on both a reported and rebased basis. The year-over-year decline was driven by lower wholesale network revenue associated with a reduction of $4 million in non-cash IRU revenue primarily due to lower amortization year-over-year. This was partly offset by higher enterprise revenue due primarily to continued growth in managed services and B2B connectivity.

Liberty Puerto Rico: revenue was 12% and 13% lower on a reported and rebased basis, respectively, year-over-year. The rebased comparison includes the acquisition of Echostar’s Puerto Rico and USVI prepaid mobile customer base on September 3, 2024, which contributed $3 million of revenue in each of the current and prior-period quarters. Residential fixed revenue declined by 4% year-over-year, on both a reported and rebased basis, primarily due to lower ARPU caused by retention-related discounts. The year-over-year decline also includes the impact of credits issued to customers following Hurricane Ernesto, which impacted Puerto Rico in August 2024. Residential mobile revenue was 21% and 22% lower compared to the prior-year period on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. This was driven by a reduction in mobile subscribers, year-over-year, impacted by disruption related to the migration of customers to our mobile network, and lower equipment sales due to the reduced customer base and higher volumes related to the iPhone 15 launch in 2023 as compared to the iPhone 16 launch in 2024. B2B revenue declined by 5% year-over-year, on both a reported and rebased basis, primarily reflecting the cancellation of the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) which led to a reduction of 74,000 mobile postpaid subs over the past year as well as a reduction in subscribers related to migration. Other revenue declined by $2 million as compared to the prior-year quarter due to a reduction in revenue recognized on funds received from the FCC.



Sequentially, revenue was flat on a reported basis and prepaid subscribers grew organically for the second consecutive quarter.

Liberty Costa Rica: revenue grew by 8% on a reported basis and 5% on a rebased basis, year-over-year. Reported performance benefited from a $5 million positive foreign exchange impact as the Costa Rican colon appreciated against the U.S. dollar. The strong year-over-year rebased performance was mainly driven by higher mobile revenue primarily due to postpaid subscriber growth.

Operating Income (loss)

Operating income (loss) was ($380 million) and $163 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and ($176 million) and $405 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. We reported operating losses during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to operating income during the corresponding periods in 2023, primarily due to (i) the impairment of the goodwill balance at Liberty Puerto Rico and (ii) declines in Adjusted OIBDA.

($176 million) and $405 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Adjusted OIBDA Highlights

The following table presents (i) Adjusted OIBDA of each of our reportable segments and our corporate category for the periods indicated and (ii) the percentage change from period-to-period on both a reported and rebased basis:

Three months ended Increase (decrease) Nine months ended Increase (decrease) September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 % Rebased % 2024 2023 % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts C&W Caribbean $ 157.7 $ 150.4 5 5 $ 465.3 $ 436.9 7 7 C&W Panama 68.7 58.5 17 17 190.3 161.0 18 18 Liberty Networks 59.3 64.2 (8 ) (8 ) 181.6 200.0 (9 ) (10 ) Liberty Puerto Rico 88.2 116.4 (24 ) (24 ) 228.4 381.6 (40 ) (40 ) Liberty Costa Rica 50.8 49.9 2 (1 ) 162.5 145.2 12 6 Corporate (21.6 ) (11.0 ) (96 ) (96 ) (61.7 ) (55.0 ) (12 ) (12 ) Total $ 403.1 $ 428.4 (6 ) (6 ) $ 1,166.4 $ 1,269.7 (8 ) (9 ) Operating income margin (34.9 )% 14.5 % (5.3 )% 12.1 % Adjusted OIBDA margin 37.0 % 38.1 % 35.3 % 37.9 %

N.M. – Not Meaningful.

Reported Adjusted OIBDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 decreased by 6% and 8%, respectively, as compared to the corresponding prior-year periods. Reported Adjusted OIBDA declined in Q3 and YTD as organic reductions in Liberty Puerto Rico were partly offset by growth in C&W Panama and C&W Caribbean.



Q3 2024 Adjusted OIBDA Growth – Segment Highlights

C&W Caribbean: Adjusted OIBDA increased by 5% on a reported and rebased basis. Our Adjusted OIBDA margin improved by over 200 basis points year-over-year to 43.9%.

C&W Panama: Adjusted OIBDA increased by 17% on both a reported and rebased basis, driven by lower project-related costs and synergies from the Claro Panama acquisition.

Liberty Networks: Adjusted OIBDA decreased by 8% on both a reported and rebased basis. Our rebased performance was driven primarily by the aforementioned non-cash related revenue decline in the quarter, and higher bad debt expense mostly driven by an adjustment for a large customer.

Liberty Puerto Rico: Adjusted OIBDA declined by 24% on a reported and rebased basis. The performance was driven primarily by the net impact of our aforementioned revenue decline, and lower direct costs, primarily due to lower handset sales. TSA and integration costs related to the migration were $3 million in the quarter.

Liberty Costa Rica: Adjusted OIBDA grew by 2% and declined by 1% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Rebased performance resulted from the aforementioned revenue growth being more than offset by higher direct costs, and operating costs related to bad debt expense, mainly associated with installment plans on equipment sales, and higher operating lease expense associated with an increase in tower leases.

Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders

Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders was ($436 million) and ($479 million) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, and $60 million and $29 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.

Property & Equipment Additions and Capital Expenditures

The table below highlights the categories of the property and equipment additions (P&E Additions) for the indicated periods and reconciles to cash paid for capital expenditures, net.

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 USD in millions Customer Premises Equipment $ 32.2 $ 45.8 $ 119.5 $ 137.3 New Build & Upgrade 34.4 39.9 102.1 102.5 Capacity 23.0 24.5 72.6 70.1 Baseline 64.1 58.2 154.1 166.9 Product & Enablers 17.0 18.8 36.9 47.5 Property & equipment additions 170.7 187.2 485.2 524.3 Assets acquired under capital-related vendor financing arrangements (45.4 ) (45.8 ) (117.5 ) (117.7 ) Changes in current liabilities related to capital expenditures and other 1.2 8.4 9.0 16.3 Capital expenditures, net $ 126.5 $ 149.8 $ 376.7 $ 422.9 Property & equipment additions as % of revenue 15.7 % 16.6 % 14.7 % 15.7 % Property & Equipment Additions: C&W Caribbean $ 51.2 $ 55.6 $ 150.6 $ 173.8 C&W Panama 26.9 37.3 74.9 82.8 Liberty Networks 9.8 13.2 36.2 37.1 Liberty Puerto Rico 45.9 56.7 135.8 158.4 Liberty Costa Rica 23.3 15.9 55.3 46.2 Corporate 13.6 8.5 32.4 26.0 Property & equipment additions $ 170.7 $ 187.2 $ 485.2 $ 524.3 Property & Equipment Additions as a Percentage of Revenue by Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean 14.2 % 15.4 % 13.8 % 16.2 % C&W Panama 14.3 % 19.6 % 13.5 % 15.4 % Liberty Networks 8.9 % 11.7 % 10.7 % 10.9 % Liberty Puerto Rico 14.9 % 16.1 % 14.4 % 14.9 % Liberty Costa Rica 16.0 % 11.8 % 12.4 % 11.6 % New Build and Homes Upgraded by Reportable Segment1: C&W Caribbean 24,000 32,900 87,800 116,300 C&W Panama 6,700 41,200 37,100 94,000 Liberty Puerto Rico 9,100 16,900 38,500 41,400 Liberty Costa Rica 94,600 10,200 137,500 33,200 Total 134,400 101,200 300,900 284,900

Table excludes Liberty Networks as that segment only provides B2B-related services.

Summary of Debt, Finance Lease Obligations and Cash & Cash Equivalents

The following table details the U.S. dollar equivalent balances of the outstanding principal amounts of our debt and finance lease obligations, and cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2024:

Debt Finance lease



obligations Debt and finance



lease obligations Cash, cash equivalents and



restricted cash related to debt in millions Liberty Latin America1 $ 2.7 $ — $ 2.7 $ 74.2 C&W2 4,970.1 — 4,970.1 479.0 Liberty Puerto Rico3 2,778.0 4.7 2,782.7 39.7 Liberty Costa Rica 456.0 — 456.0 8.7 Total $ 8,206.8 $ 4.7 $ 8,211.5 $ 601.6 Consolidated Leverage and Liquidity Information: September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Consolidated debt and finance lease obligations to operating income (loss) ratio (15.3)x 20.0x Consolidated net debt and finance lease obligations to operating income (loss) ratio (14.2)x 18.5x Consolidated gross leverage ratio4 5.2x 5.3x Consolidated net leverage ratio4 4.8x 4.9x Weighted average debt tenor5 3.6 years 3.9 years Fully-swapped borrowing costs 6.1% 6.0% Unused borrowing capacity (in millions)6 $710.1 $843.3

Represents the aggregate amount held by subsidiaries of Liberty Latin America that are outside our borrowing groups. Represents the C&W borrowing group, including the C&W Caribbean, Liberty Networks and C&W Panama reportable segments. Cash amount includes restricted cash that serves as collateral against certain letters of credit associated with the funding received from the FCC to continue to expand and improve our fixed network in Puerto Rico. Consolidated leverage ratios are non-GAAP measures. For additional information, including definitions of our consolidated leverage ratios and required reconciliations, see Non-GAAP Reconciliations below. For purposes of calculating our weighted average tenor, total debt excludes vendor financing, debt related to the Tower Transactions, other debt and finance lease obligations. At September 30, 2024, the full amount of unused borrowing capacity under our subsidiaries’ revolving credit facilities was available to be borrowed, both before and after completion of the September 30, 2024 compliance reporting requirements.

Quarterly Subscriber Variance

Fixed and Mobile Subscriber Variance Table — September 30, 2024 vs June 30, 2024 Homes



Passed Fixed-line



Customer



Relationships Video RGUs Internet RGUs Telephony RGUs Total RGUs Prepaid Postpaid Total Mobile



Subscribers C&W Caribbean: Jamaica 700 (9,800 ) (2,300 ) (8,800 ) (8,900 ) (20,000 ) 16,300 2,100 18,400 The Bahamas — (400 ) 200 300 (400 ) 100 (4,800 ) (200 ) (5,000 ) Trinidad and Tobago — (1,900 ) (400 ) (1,400 ) 200 (1,600 ) — — — Barbados — (300 ) (300 ) — (700 ) (1,000 ) (200 ) 1,000 800 Other1 (4,500 ) (4,700 ) (2,100 ) (3,200 ) (2,200 ) (7,500 ) (1,200 ) 2,300 1,100 Total C&W Caribbean (3,800 ) (17,100 ) (4,900 ) (13,100 ) (12,000 ) (30,000 ) 10,100 5,200 15,300 C&W Panama 5,200 400 (4,600 ) 6,100 6,000 7,500 1,500 6,100 7,600 Total C&W 1,400 (16,700 ) (9,500 ) (7,000 ) (6,000 ) (22,500 ) 11,600 11,300 22,900 Liberty Puerto Rico 3,400 (5,500 ) (1,300 ) (4,600 ) 4,600 (1,300 ) 2,500 (48,400 ) (45,900 ) Liberty Costa Rica 29,300 3,300 3,900 4,000 4,600 12,500 (700 ) 33,100 32,400 Total Organic Change 34,100 (18,900 ) (6,900 ) (7,600 ) 3,200 (11,300 ) 13,400 (4,000 ) 9,400 Q3 2024 Adjustments: C&W Caribbean – Jamaica2 — — — — — — (13,500 ) — (13,500 ) Liberty Puerto Rico3 — — — — — — 81,100 — 81,100 Total Q3 2024 Adjustments: — — — — — — 67,600 — 67,600 Net additions (losses) 34,100 (18,900 ) (6,900 ) (7,600 ) 3,200 (11,300 ) 81,000 (4,000 ) 77,000

The decrease in homes passed at the other C&W Caribbean markets is due to Hurricane Beryl, which resulted in the loss of 4,700 homes passed during Q3 2024. Jamaica prepaid adjustment relates to mobile 2G shutdown, which was completed during the third quarter of 2024. Liberty Puerto Rico adjustment relates to the addition of mobile subscribers on September 3, 2024 related to the close of the acquisition of spectrum and prepaid subscribers in Puerto Rico and USVI from EchoStar.

ARPU per Customer Relationship

The following table provides ARPU per customer relationship for the indicated periods:

Three months ended FX-Neutral1 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 % Change % Change Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean $ 48.06 $ 49.38 (3 %) (2 %) C&W Panama $ 38.78 $ 37.79 3 % 3 % Liberty Puerto Rico $ 71.60 $ 73.05 (2 %) (2 %) Liberty Costa Rica2 $ 41.85 $ 43.33 (3 %) (2 %) Cable & Wireless Borrowing Group $ 45.78 $ 46.58 (2 %) (2 %)

Mobile ARPU

The following table provides ARPU per mobile subscriber for the indicated periods:

Three months ended FX-Neutral1 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 % Change % Change Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean $ 15.62 $ 14.78 6 % 6 % C&W Panama $ 12.28 $ 12.19 1 % 1 % Liberty Puerto Rico3,4 $ 40.72 $ 39.75 2 % 2 % Liberty Costa Rica5 $ 7.01 $ 7.11 (1 %) — % Cable & Wireless Borrowing Group $ 13.96 $ 13.52 3 % 3 %

The FX-Neutral change represents the percentage change on a sequential basis adjusted for FX impacts and is calculated by adjusting the current-period figures to reflect translation at the foreign currency rates used to translate the prior quarter amounts. The ARPU per customer relationship amounts in Costa Rican colones for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 were CRC 21,888 and CRC 22,261, respectively. The mobile ARPU amount for the three months ended June 30, 2024 excludes the impact of 39,300 ECF subscribers that were disconnected on April 1. The mobile ARPU for the three months ended June 30, 2024 does not include the revenue and mobile subscribers associated with the LPR Acquisition (acquisition of spectrum and prepaid subscribers in Puerto Rico and USVI from EchoStar) as the LPR Acquisition closed on September 3, 2024. Excluding the LPR Acquisition, ARPU would have increased sequentially by 3% on a reported and FX-Neutral basis during the three months ended September 30, 2024. The mobile ARPU amount in Costa Rican colones for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 were CRC 3,666 and CRC 3,652, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our strategies, priorities and objectives, performance, guidance and growth expectations; our digital strategy, product innovation and commercial plans and projects; subscriber growth; expectations on demand for connectivity in the region; the recovery by our Puerto Rico operations; the anticipated benefits of our acquisition of spectrum and prepaid subscribers in Puerto Rico and USVI from EchoStar, our FTTH broadband investment in Peru and our announced submarine expansion with two strategic partners, connecting Colombia, Panama, Mexico and the USA; the strength of our balance sheet and tenor of our debt; our share repurchase program; the impact of Hurricane Beryl on our business; and other information and statements that are not historical fact.

Contacts

Investor Relations



Kunal Patel



ir@lla.com

Corporate Communications



Kim Larson



llacommunications@lla.com

Read full story here