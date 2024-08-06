Liberty Latin America Reports Q2 & H1 2024 Results

Sequential financial growth with Q2 reported revenue up 2%





Continued strong Adjusted OIBDA growth in C&W Panama & C&W Caribbean

Post-migration impacts in Puerto Rico; performance to improve in H2

Agreement to combine operations with Tigo in Costa Rica

>$300 million across share repurchases & convertible redemption to date in 2024

DENVER, Colorado–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced its financial and operating results for the three months (“Q2”) and six months (“YTD” or “H1 2024”) ended June 30, 2024.

CEO Balan Nair commented, “We continued to drive operational and financial growth across most of our businesses in the second quarter with notably strong performances in Panama, Costa Rica and the Caribbean. In Puerto Rico, whilst we experienced additional challenges following completion of the mobile subscriber migration, we remain confident of improved performance in the second half.”

“Our focus on broadband and postpaid mobile additions continued to drive positive results with over 100,000 net subscribers added in the second quarter across Central America and C&W Caribbean. This was more than double the prior-year and 28% higher than the first quarter. The results were driven by strong mobile growth in Panama, where we successfully won customers following the exit of a competitor, and continued momentum in Costa Rica. We also recently announced the combination of our business in Costa Rica with Tigo, which we will control following closing.”

“Costa Rica is a great country to operate in and Liberty Costa Rica is a strong business for us. By combining Liberty and Tigo, the fixed operations will accelerate the transition to FTTH and will enable us to deliver exceptional high-speed services for consumers, provide enhanced customer experiences, drive innovation, and offer growth opportunities for our people. In addition we just launched 5G across the country and are gaining traction in the market as shown by our mobile growth.”

“Looking to the second half of the year, we anticipate a significant inflection in financial performance as we move past impacts from our Puerto Rico migration and begin to execute on our growth plans in that market, while maintaining healthy positive momentum across the rest of the group. In Puerto Rico, we now expect synergies, operating cost improvements and top line sequential growth will drive Adjusted OIBDA to more than $45 million per month towards the end of the second half.”

“We remain confident in achieving our medium term targets, and repurchased 12 million shares in the first half of the year, as well as redeeming our convertible notes that were due in July. In aggregate, this represents over $300 million of capital, which is equivalent to our entire spend in 2023.”

Q2 Business Highlights

C&W Caribbean: continued financial momentum YoY reported and rebased revenue growth of 3% and 4%, respectively YoY reported and rebased Adj. OIBDA growth of 7% and 8%, respectively

C&W Panama: strong subscriber growth and financial performance 51,000 postpaid mobile subscriber additions as competitor exits market YoY revenue and Adj. OIBDA growth of 9% and 10%, respectively

Liberty Networks: Strong enterprise growth Resilient MRR performance in wholesale business with steady growth YoY reported enterprise revenue up 17%

Liberty Puerto Rico: additional impacts following migration Post migration operational challenges stabilizing Operating and financial performance to significantly improve in H2 2024

Liberty Costa Rica: mobile momentum driving growth Postpaid net adds 65% higher YoY YoY reported and rebased revenue growth of 9% and 4%, respectively



Hurricane Beryl

In July 2024, Hurricane Beryl impacted our Jamaica operation and certain smaller operations within C&W Caribbean, resulting in varying degrees of damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure in these markets. In connection with Hurricane Beryl, we expect to experience adverse subscriber and financial impacts during the remainder of 2024. We currently estimate that due to Hurricane Beryl:

Revenue and Adjusted OIBDA will be negatively impacted by between $10 million and $20 million for the remainder of 2024, primarily during the third quarter, based on certain factors, such as when power is fully restored to the impacted areas.

We will incur property and equipment additions of approximately $10 million to $20 million to replace infrastructure and equipment that has been damaged beyond repair or to enhance network resiliency.

Hurricane Beryl triggered our weather derivatives and we expect to receive net third-party proceeds of approximately $44 million that will be reflected as a derivative gain in our financial statements. We are still in the process of assessing the impact of Hurricane Beryl on our homes passed and subscribers.

Stock Repurchase Activity & Convertible Bond Redemption

During the quarter, we repurchased $22 million worth of stock, bringing the YTD 2024 total to $83 million and representing 12 million shares.

In June 2024, we entered into a series of capped call option contracts on a total of 6 million Liberty Latin America Class A and Class C common shares with expiration of 12 to 18 months.

Subsequent to June 30, 2024, we repurchased and cancelled the remaining $140 million of Convertible Notes upon maturity.

Liberty Latin America and Millicom Agree to Combine Operations in Costa Rica

Liberty Latin America and Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) announced on August 1, 2024, that they had entered into an agreement to combine their respective operations in Costa Rica. Under the terms of the all-stock agreement, Liberty Latin America and its minority partner in Costa Rica will hold an approximate 86% interest and Millicom 14% in the joint operations with the final ownership percentage to be confirmed at closing.

The transaction reinforces the parties’ commitment to Costa Rica by creating a scaled platform and accelerating investments in fiber network expansion. In a market that is undergoing rapid technological advancements with the deployment of fiber networks by multiple operators, this combination increases fiber competition ensuring high-quality, good value services and access to the digital economy.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory authorizations, and we expect the transaction to be completed during the second half of 2025.

Financial and Operating Highlights

Financial Highlights Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YoY Decline YoY Rebased Decline1 H1 2024 H1 2023 YoY Decline YoY Rebased Decline1 (USD in millions) Revenue $ 1,118 $ 1,120 — % (1 %) $ 2,217 $ 2,222 — % (1 %) Operating income $ 111 $ 135 (18 %) $ 204 $ 242 (16 %) Adjusted OIBDA2 $ 389 $ 441 (12 %) (12 %) $ 763 $ 841 (9 %) (10 %) Property & equipment additions $ 180 $ 192 (7 %) $ 315 $ 337 (7 %) As a percentage of revenue 16 % 17 % 14 % 15 % Adjusted FCF before distributions to noncontrolling interest owners $ (7 ) $ 72 $ (157 ) $ 22 Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners $ (11 ) $ (41 ) $ (11 ) $ (41 ) Adjusted FCF3 $ (18 ) $ 31 $ (168 ) $ (19 ) Cash provided by operating activities $ 157 $ 226 $ 180 $ 288 Cash used by investing activities $ (166 ) $ (159 ) $ (282 ) $ (291 ) Cash used by financing activities $ (55 ) $ (97 ) $ (281 ) $ (133 ) Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

Operating Highlights4 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Total customers 1,966,300 1,965,400 Organic customer additions 900 14,500 Fixed RGUs 3,997,400 3,978,100 Organic RGU additions 19,300 44,700 Organic internet additions 8,900 21,800 Mobile subscribers 7,912,300 7,907,400 Organic mobile gains / (losses) 20,800 (57,000 ) Organic postpaid additions 8,100 23,200

Revenue Highlights

The following table presents (i) revenue of each of our segments and corporate operations for the periods indicated and (ii) the percentage change from period-to-period on both a reported and rebased basis:

Three months ended Increase/(decrease) Six months ended Increase/(decrease) June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 % Rebased % 2024 2023 % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts C&W Caribbean $ 368.3 $ 356.3 3 4 $ 732.5 $ 710.1 3 4 C&W Panama 197.2 180.8 9 9 366.4 346.1 6 6 Liberty Networks 119.1 118.6 — (1 ) 227.6 227.3 — (2 ) Liberty Puerto Rico 308.6 349.5 (12 ) (12 ) 635.8 713.0 (11 ) (11 ) Liberty Costa Rica 147.2 135.2 9 4 299.5 264.4 13 6 Corporate 5.9 5.6 5 5 11.0 12.0 (8 ) (8 ) Eliminations (28.3 ) (25.8 ) N.M. N.M. (55.4 ) (51.2 ) N.M. N.M. Total $ 1,118.0 $ 1,120.2 — (1 ) 2,217.4 $ 2,221.7 — (1 )

N.M. – Not Meaningful.

Reported revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was flat as compared to the corresponding prior-year periods. Reported revenue in Q2 and H1 2024 was flat as (1) net organic growth driven by C&W Caribbean and C&W Panama and (2) net foreign exchange benefits of $8 million and $24 million, respectively, were offset by organic declines in Liberty Puerto Rico.



Q2 2024 Revenue Growth – Segment Highlights

C&W Caribbean: revenue grew 3% on a reported basis and 4% on a rebased basis, year-over-year, driven by growth across all product areas. Fixed residential revenue increased by 1% on a reported basis and by 2% on a rebased basis. Rebased performance was driven by ARPU growth mainly due to price increases across a number of markets, and supported by broadband subscriber growth, primarily in Jamaica. Mobile residential revenue increased by 4% on a reported basis and by 5% on a rebased basis. Performance resulted from an increase in postpaid subscribers year-over-year driven by our fixed-mobile convergence propositions and higher prepaid ARPU following price increases. B2B revenue was 5% higher on both a reported and rebased basis. Growth was driven by higher project-related revenue.

C&W Panama: revenue grew by 9% on a reported and rebased basis, year-over-year. Fixed residential revenue was up 4%, driven by broadband RGU additions following expansion of our FTTH networks, products and commercial activities. Mobile residential revenue grew by 4%, driven by improved prepaid ARPU as our products and promotions led to increased recharge activity. This was partly offset by decreases in prepaid mobile subscribers over the past twelve months, driven by the net impact of (i) churn related to the migration of customers to our network following the Claro Panama Acquisition, and (ii) the addition of customers to our base following the exit of a competitor from our market. B2B revenue increased by 17% primarily due to increased revenue from government-related projects.

by 9% on a reported and rebased basis, year-over-year. Liberty Networks: revenue was flat and declined by 1% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. The year-over-year rebased decline was driven by lower wholesale network revenue associated with a reduction of $6 million in non-cash IRU revenue primarily due to lower amortization year-over-year. This was partly offset by higher enterprise revenue due to continued growth in managed services and B2B connectivity.

revenue was flat and declined by 1% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. The year-over-year rebased decline was driven by lower wholesale network revenue associated with a reduction of $6 million in non-cash IRU revenue primarily due to lower amortization year-over-year. This was partly offset by higher enterprise revenue due to continued growth in managed services and B2B connectivity. Liberty Puerto Rico: revenue was 12% lower on a reported and rebased basis, year-over-year. Residential fixed revenue was broadly stable year-over-year, declining by 1%, as broadband subscriber additions over the past twelve months were more than offset by lower ARPU, primarily due to retention discounts, including for customers previously receiving subsidized services through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Residential mobile revenue was 21% lower compared to the prior-year period. This was driven by a reduction in mobile subscribers, impacted by disruption related to the migration of customers to our mobile network and a reduction in roaming revenue. B2B revenue declined by 6% year-over-year, primarily reflecting the cancellation of the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) which led to a reduction of 74,000 mobile postpaid subs over the past year. Other revenue declined by $4 million as compared to the prior-year quarter due to a reduction in revenue recognized on funds received from the FCC.

Liberty Costa Rica: revenue grew by 9% on a reported basis and 4% on a rebased basis, year-over-year. Reported performance benefited from a $7 million positive foreign exchange impact as the Costa Rican colon appreciated against the U.S. dollar. The strong year-over-year rebased performance was driven by higher mobile revenue due to increased equipment sales and postpaid subscriber growth.

Operating Income

Operating income was $111 million and $135 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $204 million and $242 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. We reported lower operating income during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2023, primarily due to the net impact of (i) declines in Adjusted OIBDA and (ii) decreases in impairment, restructuring and other operating items, net.

and $135 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $204 million and $242 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Adjusted OIBDA Highlights

The following table presents (i) Adjusted OIBDA of each of our reportable segments and our corporate category for the periods indicated and (ii) the percentage change from period-to-period on both a reported and rebased basis:

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, Increase (decrease) June 30, Increase (decrease) 2024 2023 % Rebased % 2024 2023 % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts C&W Caribbean $ 157.0 $ 146.3 7 8 $ 307.6 $ 286.5 7 8 C&W Panama 64.8 59.0 10 10 121.6 102.5 19 19 Liberty Networks 63.1 72.2 (13 ) (13 ) 122.3 135.8 (10 ) (10 ) Liberty Puerto Rico 71.1 137.2 (48 ) (48 ) 140.2 265.2 (47 ) (47 ) Liberty Costa Rica 53.4 50.1 7 1 111.7 95.3 17 10 Corporate (20.3 ) (23.6 ) 14 14 (40.1 ) (44.0 ) 9 9 Total $ 389.1 $ 441.2 (12 ) (12 ) $ 763.3 $ 841.3 (9 ) (10 ) Operating income margin 9.9 % 12.1 % 9.2 % 10.9 % Adjusted OIBDA margin 34.8 % 39.4 % 34.4 % 37.9 %

N.M. – Not Meaningful.

Reported Adjusted OIBDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 decreased by 12% and 9%, respectively, as compared to the corresponding prior-year periods. Reported Adjusted OIBDA declined in Q2 and H1 2024 as organic growth in C&W Panama and C&W Caribbean, was more than offset by reductions in Liberty Puerto Rico and Liberty Networks.

by 12% and 9%, respectively, as compared to the corresponding prior-year periods.

Q2 2024 Adjusted OIBDA Growth – Segment Highlights

C&W Caribbean: Adjusted OIBDA increased by 7% on a reported and 8% rebased basis, respectively, primarily driven by the aforementioned revenue growth and supported by cost containment. Our Adjusted OIBDA margin improved by over 150 basis points year-over-year to 42.6%.

C&W Panama: Adjusted OIBDA increased by 10% on both a reported and rebased basis, driven by the aforementioned revenue growth.

Liberty Networks: Adjusted OIBDA decreased by 13% on both a reported and rebased basis. Our rebased performance was driven primarily by the aforementioned non-cash related revenue decline in the quarter, and higher bad debt expense mostly driven by adjustments for two large customers.

Liberty Puerto Rico: Adjusted OIBDA declined by 48% on a reported and rebased basis. The performance was driven by the net impact of: (i) our aforementioned revenue decline, (ii) lower direct costs, primarily due to lower TSA and roaming costs, and (iii) higher other operating costs mainly related to (a) migration activities, including a $12 million increase in bad debt expense related to billing and collection issues, (b) higher information technology service and license expenses, as we transitioned mobile customers to our internal systems and (c) an $8 million credit related to the CARES Act received in the prior-year period. TSA, integration and inventory costs related to the migration were $16 million in the quarter.

Liberty Costa Rica: Adjusted OIBDA grew by 7% and 1% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Rebased performance was driven by the aforementioned revenue growth and favorable foreign exchange movements on non-CRC denominated costs, partly offset by higher operating costs related to sales activity.

Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders

Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders was ($43 million) for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and $35 million and ($31 million) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

Property & Equipment Additions and Capital Expenditures

The table below highlights the categories of the property and equipment additions (P&E Additions) for the indicated periods and reconciles to cash paid for capital expenditures, net.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 USD in millions Customer Premises Equipment $ 46.0 $ 44.6 $ 87.3 $ 91.5 New Build & Upgrade 43.7 34.6 67.7 62.6 Capacity 26.1 26.2 49.6 45.6 Baseline 52.1 69.3 90.0 108.7 Product & Enablers 11.7 17.7 19.9 28.7 Property & equipment additions 179.6 192.4 314.5 337.1 Assets acquired under capital-related vendor financing arrangements (38.1 ) (36.0 ) (72.1 ) (71.9 ) Changes in current liabilities related to capital expenditures and other (1.0 ) 2.6 7.8 7.9 Capital expenditures, net $ 140.5 $ 159.0 $ 250.2 $ 273.1 Property & equipment additions as % of revenue 16.1 % 17.2 % 14.2 % 15.2 % Property & Equipment Additions: C&W Caribbean $ 55.1 $ 72.2 $ 99.4 $ 118.2 C&W Panama 31.4 25.9 48.0 45.5 Liberty Networks 14.6 13.1 26.4 23.9 Liberty Puerto Rico 48.9 54.0 89.9 101.7 Liberty Costa Rica 20.9 17.6 32.0 30.3 Corporate 8.7 9.6 18.8 17.5 Property & equipment additions $ 179.6 $ 192.4 $ 314.5 $ 337.1 Property & Equipment Additions as a Percentage of Revenue by Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean 15.0 % 20.3 % 13.6 % 16.6 % C&W Panama 15.9 % 14.3 % 13.1 % 13.1 % Liberty Networks 12.3 % 11.0 % 11.6 % 10.5 % Liberty Puerto Rico 15.8 % 15.5 % 14.1 % 14.3 % Liberty Costa Rica 14.2 % 13.0 % 10.7 % 11.5 % New Build and Homes Upgraded by Reportable Segment1: C&W Caribbean 41,400 39,200 63,800 83,400 C&W Panama 13,100 25,600 30,400 52,800 Liberty Puerto Rico 15,600 15,600 29,400 24,500 Liberty Costa Rica 23,800 13,400 42,900 23,000 Total 93,900 93,800 166,500 183,700

Table excludes Liberty Networks as that segment only provides B2B-related services.

Summary of Debt, Finance Lease Obligations and Cash & Cash Equivalents

The following table details the U.S. dollar equivalent balances of the outstanding principal amounts of our debt and finance lease obligations, and cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2024:

Debt Finance lease



obligations Debt and



finance lease



obligations Cash, cash



equivalents



and restricted



cash related



to debt in millions Liberty Latin America1 $ 139.6 $ — $ 139.6 $ 104.2 C&W2 4,833.9 — 4,833.9 465.7 Liberty Puerto Rico3 2,707.6 5.2 2,712.8 31.8 Liberty Costa Rica 450.0 — 450.0 9.9 Total $ 8,131.1 $ 5.2 $ 8,136.3 $ 611.6 Consolidated Leverage and Liquidity Information: June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Consolidated debt and finance lease obligations to operating income ratio 20.0x 19.7x Consolidated net debt and finance lease obligations to operating income ratio 18.5x 18.1x Consolidated gross leverage ratio4 5.3x 5.0x Consolidated net leverage ratio4 4.9x 4.6x Weighted average debt tenor5 3.9 years 4.1 years Fully-swapped borrowing costs 6.0% 6.0% Unused borrowing capacity (in millions)6 $843.3 $870.5

Represents the amount held by Liberty Latin America on a standalone basis plus the aggregate amount held by subsidiaries of Liberty Latin America that are outside our borrowing groups. Represents the C&W borrowing group, including the C&W Caribbean, Liberty Networks and C&W Panama reportable segments. Cash amount includes restricted cash that serves as collateral against certain letters of credit associated with the funding received from the FCC to continue to expand and improve our fixed network in Puerto Rico. Consolidated leverage ratios are non-GAAP measures. For additional information, including definitions of our consolidated leverage ratios and required reconciliations, see Non-GAAP Reconciliations below. For purposes of calculating our weighted average tenor, total debt excludes vendor financing, debt related to the Tower Transactions, other debt and finance lease obligations. At June 30, 2024, the full amount of unused borrowing capacity under our subsidiaries’ revolving credit facilities was available to be borrowed, both before and after completion of the June 30, 2024 compliance reporting requirements.

Quarterly Subscriber Variance

Fixed and Mobile Subscriber Variance Table — June 30, 2024 vs March 31, 2024 Homes



Passed Fixed-line



Customer



Relationships Video RGUs Internet



RGUs Telephony



RGUs Total



RGUs Prepaid Postpaid Total Mobile



Subscribers C&W Caribbean: Jamaica 1,000 1,700 (1,500 ) 3,400 3,100 5,000 (11,900 ) 7,400 (4,500 ) The Bahamas — (600 ) (200 ) (300 ) (600 ) (1,100 ) (3,400 ) (500 ) (3,900 ) Trinidad and Tobago — (2,500 ) (300 ) (2,600 ) (1,800 ) (4,700 ) — — — Barbados — (200 ) (200 ) 200 (600 ) (600 ) (2,000 ) 1,300 (700 ) Other 200 (200 ) (1,100 ) (1,300 ) (1,200 ) (3,600 ) (7,900 ) 4,200 (3,700 ) Total C&W Caribbean 1,200 (1,800 ) (3,300 ) (600 ) (1,100 ) (5,000 ) (25,200 ) 12,400 (12,800 ) C&W Panama 8,800 2,400 4,400 7,000 6,100 17,500 60,100 50,700 110,800 Total C&W 10,000 600 1,100 6,400 5,000 12,500 34,900 63,100 98,000 Liberty Puerto Rico 1,400 (1,500 ) (2,900 ) (400 ) 1,200 (2,100 ) 2,100 (85,600 ) (83,500 ) Liberty Costa Rica 20,400 1,800 1,900 2,900 4,100 8,900 (24,300 ) 30,600 6,300 Total Organic Change 31,800 900 100 8,900 10,300 19,300 12,700 8,100 20,800 Q2 2024 Adjustments: C&W Caribbean – Jamaica1 — — — — — — (15,900 ) — (15,900 ) Total Q2 2024 Adjustments: — — — — — — (15,900 ) — (15,900 ) Net additions (losses) 31,800 900 100 8,900 10,300 19,300 (3,200 ) 8,100 4,900

Jamaica prepaid adjustment relates to mobile 2G shutdown.

ARPU per Customer Relationship

The following table provides ARPU per customer relationship for the indicated periods:

Three months ended FX-Neutral1 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 % Change % Change Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean $ 49.38 $ 48.69 1 % 2 % C&W Panama $ 37.79 $ 38.44 (2 %) (2 %) Liberty Puerto Rico $ 73.05 $ 72.82 — % — % Liberty Costa Rica2 $ 43.33 $ 44.64 (3 %) (3 %) Cable & Wireless Borrowing Group $ 46.58 $ 46.24 1 % 1 %

Mobile ARPU

The following table provides ARPU per mobile subscriber for the indicated periods:

Three months ended FX-Neutral1 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 % Change % Change Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean $ 14.68 $ 14.61 — % 1 % C&W Panama $ 12.19 $ 11.28 8 % 8 % Liberty Puerto Rico3 $ 39.75 $ 40.48 (2 %) (2 %) Liberty Costa Rica4 $ 7.11 $ 7.07 1 % — % Cable & Wireless Borrowing Group $ 13.47 $ 13.00 4 % 4 %

Contacts

Investor Relations



Kunal Patel ir@lla.com

Corporate Communications



Kim Larson llacommunications@lla.com

Read full story here