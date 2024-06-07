LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA HOSTS SPARK EVENT IGNITING PASSION FOR CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AND INNOVATION

DENVER, Colorado–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LLASpark2024—Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) will host its Technology and Customer Experience (CX) focused event, Spark, on June 10 and 11, 2024 at the Megapolis Convention Center in Panama City, Panama. The Company will welcome over 800 attendees under the theme “Igniting Passion for Customer Experience and Innovation”.





The conference gathers more than 50 technology providers to showcase cutting-edge technologies that will shape the future of the telecommunications industry and customer experience across the Caribbean and Latin America. This year’s event will focus on solutions enabled by 5G and technology and operational initiatives that are powered by fiber infrastructure, Generative AI, and Machine Learning.

Aamir Hussain, SVP, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Liberty Latin America, said, “Spark provides a space for our people and partners to build relationships and to learn from each other and industry leading experts. We are focused on the next generation of technologies that will improve connectivity, enable innovation, and drive progress across the region. This annual event is a must attend for those looking to shape our digital future.”

Rocio Lorenzo, SVP and General Manager of Cable & Wireless Panama, said, “Our Customers deserve the best experience when using our products and services. Our commitment is to provide top-tier services and continuously innovate to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Spark offers the perfect opportunity to connect with our partners, experience their latest technology, and inspire our people with ideas to innovate.”

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands BTC, Flow, Liberty and Más Móvil, and through ClaroVTR, our joint venture in Chile. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols “LILA” (Class A) and “LILAK” (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol “LILAB” (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Kunal Patel



ir@lla.com

Media Relations:

Kim Larson



llacommunications@lla.com