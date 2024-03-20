LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF DIRECT ROUTING SERVICE FOR MICROSOFT TEAMS PHONE ACROSS CENTRAL AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN

Bringing seamless enhanced communication solutions to businesses





DENVER, Colorado–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) is excited to announce the launch of its Direct Routing service for Teams Phone, designed to empower businesses across the region with advanced communication and collaboration capabilities. This group-wide framework model enables seamless integration of Teams with the Company’s robust telephony network and local dialing numbers, providing businesses with a unified, reliable, and scalable communication solution.

Liberty Latin America uses Direct Routing to connect Teams and Teams Phone to the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), allowing users to make and receive calls on any device using their Teams application. This service eliminates the need for traditional telephony systems, offering a streamlined communication platform that enhances collaboration and productivity within organizations.

Key features of the Teams Direct Routing Service:

Seamless Integration: Easy integration with Teams, enabling voice capabilities without the need for additional infrastructure.

Flexibility and Scalability: Tailored solutions that grow with a business, allowing them to add or remove services as needed.

Enhanced Mobility: Make and receive business calls from anywhere, on any device, using the Teams application.

Reliable Connectivity: Backed by Liberty Latin America’s reliable network, ensuring high-quality voice calls with superior clarity.

Dedicated Support: 24/7 support from the Company’s team of experts, ensuring business communication needs are always met.

“The launch of Direct Routing for Teams Phone in the Caribbean and Central America marks a significant milestone for Liberty Latin America and our commitment to enhancing digital infrastructure in the region,” said Derek Koecher, Vice President Product Management of Liberty Latin America. “We understand the critical role that communication and collaboration play in today’s business landscape, and we are proud to offer a solution that exceeds the needs of our clients.”

The Direct Routing service is being rolled out to operating companies across the Central American, South American, and Caribbean region with several markets launched in 2023 and more coming in 2024.

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands BTC, Flow, Liberty and Más Móvil, and through ClaroVTR, our joint venture in Chile. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols “LILA” (Class A) and “LILAK” (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol “LILAB” (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.

