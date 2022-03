Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for First Quarter 2022 Results

DENVER, Colorado–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) today announced plans to release its first quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. You are invited to participate in its Investor Call, which will begin the following day at 09:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. During the call, management will discuss the Company’s results, and may provide other forward-looking information. Please dial in using the information provided below at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Domestic 866-559-5387 Conference Passcode 7198990 International +1 516-575-8528

In addition to the dial-in teleconference, a summary investor presentation and listen-only webcast will be available within the Investor Relations section of www.libertyglobal.com. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for at least 75 days.

