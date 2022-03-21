Liberty Global Announces Appointment of Two New Board Members

DENVER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) today announces the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors, Marisa Drew and Daniel Sanchez. Ms. Drew and Mr. Sanchez will begin serving as directors with immediate effect. David Rapley has announced his retirement from the board, where he has served for more than 16 years, effective at this year’s annual general meeting of shareholders.

Ms. Drew’s extensive experience includes a long career at the international financial services company Credit Suisse, where she held a variety of roles including Co-Head of Investment Banking and Capital Markets for EMEA and Global Co-Head of the Global Markets Solutions Group, and most recently as Chief Sustainability Officer and Global Head of Sustainability Strategy, Advisory and Finance. In 2022, Ms. Drew was recognized by Sustainability Magazine as one of the Top 10 CSOs of a Global Corporation and in 2021 as one of 100 Global Visionary Leaders by Meaningful Business. Starting in July, Ms. Drew will become Chief Sustainability Officer at Standard Chartered Bank.

Mr. Sanchez’s experience includes 30 years as a private practice attorney and investor and he holds current board positions at Discovery and Liberty Latin America. He is a candidate for the Development Committee of the Smithsonian Museum of the American Latino and is active in Latinos for Education, which connects diverse leaders to the education sector to create equity and opportunity for Latino youth. He has previously held board positions at Lionsgate and Starz.

John Malone, Chairman of Liberty Global, commented, “Dave Rapley has been a fantastic director on the Liberty Global board for over 16 years. We will all miss his camaraderie and genuine enthusiasm for our business and employees around the world. I wish him well in all of his future endeavours.”

Mike Fries, CEO and Vice Chairman, Liberty Global, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Marisa and Dan to the Liberty Global board. Dan brings years of public board experience and a broad perspective on the media and telecommunications landscape. Marisa has deep knowledge of the financial sector, and her expertise in ESG will be a strong complement to our focus on corporate responsibility, diversity and inclusion. I would also like to thank Dave Rapley, whose passion for our business and friendship will be missed by all.”

