LIBERTY Dental Plan Announced as 2024 CIO 100 Award Winner

Foundry’s CIO 100 award recognizes enterprise excellence and innovation in IT

TUSTIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CIO100–Foundry’s CIO has named LIBERTY Dental Plan as a 2024 CIO 100 award winner. For more than 25 years, the CIO 100 Awards have recognized innovative organizations around the world that exemplify the highest level of strategic and operational excellence in IT.





“We are honored to be named a 2024 CIO 100 Award winner,” said Raj Kadam, Chief Information Officer, LIBERTY Dental Plan. “With a focus on innovation and collaboration, LIBERTY continues to lead the way in delivering exceptional dental care to individuals and families across the nation,” Kadam continued. “I extend my heartfelt thanks to our IT and Case Management teams, whose hard work, creativity, and dedication have set a new standard for collaboration and innovation at LIBERTY while demonstrating our ongoing commitment to our customers. I look forward to seeing the positive impact our work will have on the lives of those we serve.”

“The CIO 100 Symposium & Awards continues a tradition of over 25 years of the highest quality content for IT leaders and their teams. In addition to celebrating 100 organizations during the dinner and awards ceremony, I am thrilled to feature many of these IT leaders as speakers,” stated Elizabeth Cutler, Content Director, CIO 100 Symposium & Awards. “The award-winning teams share a passion for excellence, a customer-centric mindset, and a drive to invest in technologies that elevate business value.”

Executives from the winning companies will be recognized at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards.

About the US CIO 100 Awards

The annual US CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that use IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth, or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence. Coverage of the 2024 US CIO 100 award-winning projects will be available online at www.cio.com in the weeks and months leading up to the event.

About CIO

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by Foundry, an IDG Inc. Company. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com.

Follow CIO on X @CIOonline & @CIOevents #CIO100



Follow CIO on LinkedIn

Follow CIO on Facebook

ABOUT LIBERTY

LIBERTY is a dental benefits administrator founded by dentists and health industry professionals in 2002. LIBERTY currently administers dental benefits in all 50 states, including on behalf of over six million Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, commercial, and exchange members. A high-touch approach to member and provider engagement, along with innovations to improve the quality and cost-effectiveness of dental care delivery, has propelled the company’s growth. Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, is a majority investor in LIBERTY. Elevance Health, a customer since 2010, is a minority investor. Learn more at www.LIBERTYDentalPlan.com. Follow LIBERTY on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Kara Stancell



888-273-2997 x3764



kstancell@libertydentalplan.com