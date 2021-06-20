LG, Hisense, TCL & Vizio TV Prime Day Deals (2021): Top Early TCL Roku TV, LG OLED TV & More Deals Rated by Retail Egg

Early Prime Day TCL, Hisense, LG & Vizio TV deals are underway, check out the best Prime Day smart TV & 4K TV sales below
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Prime Day Vizio, LG, TCL & Hisense TV deals are live. Compare the top savings on LG OLED TV, TCL Roku TV, Vizio SmartCast TV & more. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best TCL TV deals:
- Save up to 34% on popular TCL Smart TVs at Amazon – check the best deals on TCL Roku TVs, Smart Android TVs UHD TVs & more
- Save up to $312 on new & renewed TCL Roku TVs at Amazon – find the latest deals on Class 6, Class 4, and Class 3 Series Roku TVs from TCL
- Save up to 34% on a wide range of TCL 4K TVs at Amazon – click the link for live deals on TCL smart TVs with UHD 4K resolution & more
- Save up to $100 on 55-inch class TCL TVs at Amazon – view live prices on 55-inch TCL Roku & Smart Android series TVs with 4K resolution & more
Best LG TV deals:
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of LG TVs at Amazon – see the latest deals on LG 4K smart UHD & OLED TVs in all sizes
- Save up to $398 on best-selling LG OLED TVs at Amazon – check the top deals on a wide range of LG OLED TVs with Alexa Built-in, HDR & more
- Save up to $330 on popular LG 4K TVs at Amazon – check the best deals on LG 4K Smart TVs from 55 to 77-inch screen sizes
- Save up to $400 on top-rated 65-inch LG TVs at Amazon – click the link for live prices on 55-inch UHD OLED & Smart 4K TVs from LG
- Save up to $200 on 55-inch LG Smart TVs at Amazon – find the best deals on 55-inch class LG 4K TVs with Alexa Built-In & more
Best Vizio TV deals:
- Save up to 31% on a wide range of Vizio TVs at Amazon – get the best deals on Vizio UHD TVs & smart TVs in different sizes
- Save on popular Vizio 4K TV models at Amazon – check the top deals on 40-inch, 55-inch, 70-inch & more 4K UHD & LED TVs from Vizio
- Save on 50-inch Vizio Smart TVs at Amazon – check the latest deals on 50-inch UHD Smart TVs from Amazon
- Save up to $200 on 75-inch Vizio 4K Smart TVs at Amazon – find the latest savings on 75-inch 4K Smart TVs from Vizio with Apple Play, Chromecast & more
Best Hisense TV deals:
- Save up to 25% on popular Hisense TVs at Amazon – get the best deals on a wide range of 4K Hisense Roku & Hisense Smart Android TVs in different sizes
- Save up to $126 on a wide range of Hisense 4K TVs at Amazon – check the best deals on 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch & 65-inch 4K smart TVs from Hisense
- Save on 40-inch to 49-inch Hisense TVs at Amazon – find the latest deals on Hisense Roku TVs & Android Smart TVs
- Save up to $250 on 55-inch Hisense Smart TVs at Amazon – view live prices on 55-inch Hisense H9, H8, R8 & R6 series UHD TVs
Best smart TV deals:
- Save up to 41% on FHD & 4K smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio & more at Amazon – find the best deals on Roku smart TVs, Android smart TVs & more smart TVs
- Save up to $300 on Samsung FHD & 4K QLED, Crystal & LED smart TVs at Amazon– see current deals on top-rated Samsung 1080p & 4K smart TVs with HDR, Alexa & more features
- Save up to $330 on LG smart TVs at Amazon – get the latest deals on LG FHD & 4K webOS smart TVs up to 86 inches
- Save up to $202 on Sony smart TVs at Amazon – check ongoing deals on Sony 720p, 1080p & 4K smart TVs with HDR, Alexa built-in, Dolby Vision & more features
- Save up to $200 on TCL smart TVs at Amazon – TCL Android & Roku TVs are known for their mid-range to high-end features with an entry-level price
Searching for more deals? Click here to compare the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and click here to browse all of Amazon’s deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Shoppers looking for affordable smart TV choices may be interested in the latest TCL, LG, Vizio, and Hisense TV models. The TCL Roku TV and Hisense Roku Smart TV are both 4K UHD TVs that integrate the Roku media streaming platform directly into their units. Meanwhile, the Vizio P-Series Smart TV not only boasts of a 4K UHD LED but also lightning fast SmartCast navigation to stream internet-based media apps. Lastly, the LG OLED TV is still the best TV for watching sports and action movies as it has an OLED Motion Pro feature.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)