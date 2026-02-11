Levl Raises $7 Million Seed Round to Bridge Traditional Banking and Stablecoin Payments

Company reached $1 billion in annualized global transaction volume within the platform’s first four months and is trusted by institutional leaders including TerraPay, TapTap Send, and Nala

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Levl, a unified platform powering fiat and stablecoin global payments, announced today it has closed $7 million in seed funding. The round was led by Galaxy Ventures with participation from Protagonist, Deus X, Blockchain Builders Fund, OpenFX, FalconX, CMCC, Variant Fund, and a strategic angel network including leaders from Revolut, Brex, Comun and others.

The global cross-border payments market is demonstrating explosive growth: transaction volumes are projected to reach $320 trillion by 2032. But, global payments remain constrained by legacy financial infrastructure, resulting in slow settlement, fragmented money movement, excessive intermediaries and inflated FX costs.

Levl’s infrastructure makes stablecoin-powered payments accessible, compliant and operationally seamless for traditional businesses. The platform enables businesses to collect, store, convert, and move currencies across borders, supporting both fiat and stablecoins (USDC, USDT). It unlocks the speed and cost advantages of the blockchain without the burden of building in-house-, turning years of development into days.

"Global businesses see the potential of stablecoins to make payments faster and cheaper, but they need solutions that are compliant and easy to use—ones that fit into how they already operate," said Levl CEO Jaisel Sandhu. "Our mission is to democratize access to modern financial infrastructure by bridging traditional payment systems with these new digital rails. We handle all the technical complexity of blockchain infrastructure behind the scenes, so businesses can process payments and move money instantly across major markets, limiting risk and increasing efficiency.”

Levl is demonstrating accelerated product and business momentum, including:

The platform supports payouts in 75+ countries, including deep connectivity across emerging markets in Asia, Latin America and Africa. Customer + Partners: Levl serves more than 1 million end-users via its network of clients and partners, including mobile wallet + neobank, merchant, fintech, remittance, brokers + FX platforms, and industry leaders TerraPay, TapTap Send, and Nala.

"Jaisel and the team at Levl are some of the strongest early-stage entrepreneurs we've worked with. They are nailing the value proposition for global businesses to move stablecoins across borders, serving real financial institutions' payment workflows. The team has deep roots in both traditional finance and crypto - that fluency is hard to find," said Will Nuelle, General Partner of Galaxy Ventures.

Spun out of Galaxy Digital in 2023, Levl was founded by Sandhu, a former FX trader at AQR. The collective team’s experience includes major financial institutions such as PayPal, Deutsche Bank, London Stock Exchange Group, RBC, BlackRock, AQR, Brevan Howard, and Galaxy Digital.

The new capital will support the expansion of Levl’s product offerings, which include B2B cross-border transfers, card and stablecoin payment processing, and lending solutions. Levl’s international presence currently spans London, New York, Canada and Switzerland.

About Levl

Levl is a payment platform for businesses that move money across borders. Its infrastructure provides fast, secure, and seamless global payments by combining instant local payment rails with the efficiency of stablecoins. Backed by Galaxy Ventures, Protagonist, Deus X, Blockchain Builders Fund, OpenFX, FalconX, CMCC, Stanford Blockchain Accelerator, andVariant Fund, Levl is regulated in Switzerland and Canada. The company serves fintechs, neobanks, mobile wallets, remittance apps, aggregators, and payment service providers globally. To learn more visit www.levl.ch.

