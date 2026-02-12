Levelpath’s Breakout Year Sets Stage for Charles Giardina Appointment as VP of Engineering

AI procurement leader reports 4X growth, major product innovation, and organizational expansion as it strengthens executive leadership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Levelpath, the AI-native procurement platform, today announced the appointment of Charles Giardina as Vice President of Engineering, marking another leadership milestone following a breakout year of growth, innovation, and enterprise adoption.

Giardina joins Levelpath as the company builds on 4X year-over-year growth, significant product expansion, and rapid team expansion. His appointment reflects Levelpath's continued investment in scaling its AI platform, integrations, and improving available features for global enterprises.

Giardina joins Levelpath from Airbyte, where he served as Vice President of Engineering. At Airbyte, an open-source data movement platform built for developers and enterprise data teams, he led the engineering organization responsible for the company’s open-source data integration platform and cloud offerings. He joined Airbyte as a founding engineer and helped scale the company through multiple funding stages while driving the technical vision for its platform. Previously, Giardina held several engineering and leadership roles at LiveRamp, including Senior Software Engineer and Engineering Lead for Measurement and Data Management.

“I’m excited to join Levelpath at such a pivotal moment,” said Giardina. “AI is only as powerful as the data behind it. Levelpath’s unified platform brings all of procurement into one system with a complete, clean data foundation, giving AI the context it needs to drive real outcomes. By integrating with existing systems to continuously unify data, Levelpath enables customers to realize far greater value from AI. I can’t wait to help scale that vision.”

A Breakout Year of Growth, Product Innovation, and Expansion

The past year was a milestone for Levelpath marked by rapid growth across customers, employees, and product capabilities.

In the last year, Levelpath had:

4X year-over-year growth

$55M+ in Series B funding

100+ new employees

Expansion into a NYC office

Hundreds of product features released

The company also delivered major product innovations, including the launch of:

AI Front Door: A conversational intake experience that guides users through procurement requests using natural language. Stakeholders can describe what they need, and the platform intelligently routes requests to the correct workflow , reducing friction and accelerating outcomes.

A conversational intake experience that guides users through procurement requests using natural language. Stakeholders can describe what they need, and the platform intelligently routes requests to the correct , reducing friction and accelerating outcomes. Pipeline: A centralized project visibility layer that provides real-time insight into every project, surfacing key data such as estimated spend, projected and actual savings, contract value, and supplier details. Pipeline equips teams to prioritize work, allocate resources, and align procurement activities with broader business goals.

A centralized project visibility layer that provides real-time insight into every project, surfacing key data such as estimated spend, projected and actual savings, contract value, and supplier details. Pipeline equips teams to prioritize work, allocate resources, and align procurement activities with broader business goals. AI Agents: Agentic AI built into the platform automates repetitive tasks, suggests optimal suppliers, generates sourcing templates, and surfaces insights that help procurement teams work with greater speed and efficiency.

Agentic AI built into the platform automates repetitive tasks, suggests optimal suppliers, generates sourcing templates, and surfaces insights that help procurement teams work with greater speed and efficiency. Invoice Automation: A contextualized solution that links invoices to underlying sourcing events, supplier profiles, contract terms, and purchase order data within the same platform. By automatically matching invoices to their full commercial context and verifying accuracy, organizations can reduce manual work, accelerate approvals, and protect negotiated value.

These capabilities further expanded Levelpath’s AI-native approach to the intake-to-procure process, enabling organizations to automate workflows, improve visibility, and accelerate execution across procurement, finance, legal, and other stakeholder teams.

Levelpath also deepened customer engagement by hosting its first Customer Advisory Board and launching a dedicated customer community, reinforcing its number one value: obsess over the customer.

Looking Ahead: LevelUp, the Premier AI Procurement Conference

Building on this momentum, this March Levelpath will host LevelUp, the premier AI procurement conference in San Francisco. The three-day immersive event will bring together procurement, finance, and technology leaders to explore real-world customer success stories, discover cutting-edge product innovations, and dive deep into the role of AI in transforming procurement.

The event will feature speakers including:

Adam Andolina, Chief Procurement Officer at Acrisure

Leigh Barbeau, Director of Indirect Procurement at Ace Hardware

Dr. John Keppler, Director of UIT Technology Training at Stanford University

Dr. Elouise Epstein, Partner at Kearney

John Rudella, former U.S. Navy SEAL

Meredith Ruff, Procurement COE at Qualtrics

Sessions are designed to help attendees better understand how to unlock measurable business value with AI-native tools, address strategic procurement challenges, and learn from peers. The conference will also include hands-on breakouts that highlight Levelpath’s roadmap and product vision for the year ahead.

Learn more about LevelUp and secure your spot today at levelup.levelpath.com.

About Levelpath

Levelpath is the premier AI-native procurement platform, purpose-built to help global enterprises optimize spend and operations. Powered by its proprietary Hyperbridge reasoning engine, Levelpath unifies complex procurement processes with intelligent automation, no-code workflow orchestration, and a delightful stakeholder experience. The platform delivers real-time visibility, actionable insights, and faster execution, enabling procurement teams to drive measurable business value at scale. Trusted by leading enterprises worldwide, including Ace Hardware, Amgen, Coupang, Fortrea, GATX, SiriusXM, SSM Health, and Western Union, Levelpath helps organizations collaborate smarter, operate more efficiently, and unlock new levels of agility.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Levelpath is backed by Battery, Benchmark, Redpoint Ventures, Menlo Ventures, NewView Capital, and World Innovation Lab. Learn more at levelpath.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

