Levelpath Welcomes Felice Ajlouny as Vice President of People and Sarah Toomey as Head of Finance

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Levelpath, the leading AI-native procurement platform, today announced the appointments of Felice Ajlouny as Vice President of People and Sarah Toomey as Head of Finance. These leadership appointments reflect Levelpath’s continued investment in scaling enterprise adoption of AI procurement while strengthening alignment between procurement, finance, and organizational strategy.

Ajlouny will lead Levelpath’s people strategy, including talent acquisition, culture, inclusion, and leadership development, with a focus on building an engaged, high-performing, and diverse team. She brings extensive experience leading global talent and people initiatives at category-defining technology companies, most recently as Vice President of Talent Acquisition, Inclusion & Belonging at SentinelOne.​

“Throughout my career, the most impactful teams have been the ones that are both high-performing and deeply inclusive,” said Ajlouny. “Levelpath is transforming procurement into a simple, intelligent experience for every employee, and my goal is to build a people strategy that mirrors that promise, where every person feels seen, empowered, and connected to the business outcomes we drive for customers.”

As the Head of Finance, Toomey will oversee the company’s financial planning, forecasting, and procurement-related operations, partnering closely with the executive team to drive disciplined performance management and support Levelpath’s next phase of growth and value creation. She brings extensive finance and operations leadership experience from high-growth technology companies. Most recently, she served in senior finance roles at Guild, including Head of Investor Relations, Treasury, and Corporate FP&A, and previously led strategic sourcing and procurement-focused initiatives at Anaplan, Levi Strauss & Co., and Gap Inc.

"Sarah brings the strategic finance expertise and procurement operations experience critical to scaling our business, while Felice's track record building inclusive, high-growth teams will help us expand with intention while staying true to our culture and mission," said Michaela Dempsey, Chief Marketing Officer at Levelpath. “Together, they represent the caliber of leadership that will accelerate Levelpath’s momentum."

As enterprises face increasing pressure to deliver measurable savings, ensure compliance, and improve data quality across procurement, Levelpath continues to invest in capabilities that make value both visible and actionable. Levelpath’s AI-native platform, which includes governed data foundations and real-time value tracking, enables procurement teams to define, manage, and enrich supplier, contract, and sourcing data while measuring progress against savings goals and performance targets.

"Procurement has an outsized influence on cost structure and strategic outcomes, yet it is often overlooked as a growth lever," said Toomey. "Levelpath's AI procurement platform is uniquely positioned to unlock that value at scale. Joining this team, when we are already helping thousands of employees deliver better business outcomes while saving critical time and money, is an incredible opportunity to pair financial discipline with bold innovation."

With centralized data management, customizable fields, and consistent taxonomies, organizations can maintain clean, compliant procurement data that supports internal controls and external requirements such as SOX, GDPR, and ESG.

Built on this foundation, Levelpath's Value Tracking capabilities provide real-time visibility into pipeline performance, forecasted savings, and category-level insights, helping finance and procurement leaders align priorities, uncover opportunities, and demonstrate impact without relying on rigid templates or manual spreadsheets. Levelpath Value Tracking helps procurement and finance leaders measure, govern, and demonstrate savings in real time, without relying on manual spreadsheets or disconnected systems.

Levelpath Value Tracking enables organizations to:

Track procurement value from planned estimates to actual savings, making the function's business impact transparent and measurable.

from planned estimates to actual savings, making the function's business impact transparent and measurable. Maintain governance and confidence through structured approvals, comprehensive audit history, and locked financial commitments.

through structured approvals, comprehensive audit history, and locked financial commitments. Gain category-level insights across all projects, allowing finance and procurement to align strategic planning through shared savings visibility.

Levelpath's built-in AI further enhances these insights by summarizing project data, surfacing key status updates, and helping teams quickly understand what is working across their procurement initiatives, turning structured data into clear, actionable intelligence.

For more customer stories, product innovation, and a chance to meet leaders like Ajlouny and Toomey, register for LevelUp, our first annual conference happening in San Francisco, from March 3–5, 2026. Procurement, finance, and operations leaders will explore how AI-native platforms create measurable value from intake to invoice and get an inside look at the next wave of Levelpath capabilities. ​

About Levelpath

Levelpath is the premier AI-native procurement platform, purpose-built to help global enterprises optimize spend and operations. Powered by its proprietary Hyperbridge reasoning engine, Levelpath unifies complex procurement processes with intelligent automation, no-code workflow orchestration, and a delightful stakeholder experience. The platform delivers real-time visibility, actionable insights, and faster execution, enabling procurement teams to drive measurable business value at scale. Trusted by leading enterprises worldwide, including Ace Hardware, Amgen, Coupang, Fortrea, GATX, SiriusXM, SSM Health, and Western Union, Levelpath helps organizations collaborate smarter, operate more efficiently, and unlock new levels of agility.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Levelpath is backed by Benchmark, Redpoint Ventures, Menlo Ventures, NewView Capital, and World Innovation Lab. Learn more at levelpath.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

