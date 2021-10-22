Level Ex Named to Newsweek’s List of Most Loved Workplaces for 2021

Level Ex ranked among 100 U.S. companies recognized for employee sentiment and satisfaction

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Level Ex, creator of industry-leading medical video games for physicians, was featured today in Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking at #98 among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, the Newsweek list results were determined after surveying more than 800,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000.

“ At Level Ex, we’ve created an environment where employees can bring the skills they’ve honed working in the video game industry and collaborate with experts from healthcare to apply them to an even greater purpose – advancing the practice of medicine through play,” said Sam Glassenberg, founder and CEO of Level Ex. “ Our company mission attracts explorers and visionaries driven by the opportunity to cross disciplines to create something groundbreaking and never-before-seen in healthcare, and they are supported by a company culture that invests in their individual interests and well-being.”

Level Ex has been recognized as a Most Loved Workplace because of its focus on fostering passion, pride, growth, and camaraderie among its employees. Not only does the company encourage interdisciplinary collaboration and boundless creativity, but it also provides programs, resources and education for employees’ medical, physical, mental, and financial wellness. Furthermore, employees have the opportunity to work with Level Ex’s industry-leading partners in the pharmaceutical and medical device spaces, which provide innovative solutions to help address pressing needs and improve healthcare across the continuum.

“ In the wake of the pandemic, businesses hit hurdles in terms of retaining and attracting employees – but the companies that made this list are delivering the respect, care, and appreciation that it takes to create a positive workplace that nurtures talent,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek

The full Newsweek list of 2021’s Most Loved Workplaces will be featured in the magazine’s October 29 print edition and is currently available online at https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-loved-workplaces-2021. To view Level Ex’s certified profile as a Most Loved Workplace, visit https://mostlovedworkplace.com/companies/level-ex/.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Careerbliss, Comparably, Glassdoor, Google, and Indeed; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Level Ex

Level Ex® (a Brainlab company) creates industry-leading video games for physicians. The company uses state-of-the-art video game technology and cognitive neuroscience to capture the challenges of practicing medicine—revolutionizing the way medical professionals advance their clinical skills, earn CME, and keep up-to-speed on challenging cases, new medical devices, drug therapies, and clinical best practices. The company’s medical video games run on phones, tablets, and web browsers, and are played by over 750,000 healthcare professionals. Top 20 pharmaceutical and medical device companies, national medical societies, and government organizations, including NASA, leverage Level Ex’s acclaimed platform for education and training. Find out more at www.levelex.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a 2022 Most Loved Workplace, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

