LetsGetChecked to Provide Next-Generation Sequencing on Positive COVID-19 Tests To Determine Virus Variants

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LetsGetChecked, a leading virtual care company, announces today their collaboration with a global leader in DNA sequencing instruments, Illumina and the California Department of Public Health’s SARS-CoV-2 Whole Genome Sequencing Initiative (COVIDNet) in an effort to assist with surveillance projects to detect and trace COVID-19 variants within the United States population. LetsGetChecked will utilize its CAP-Accredited, CLIA Certified laboratory in Monrovia, California and the Illumina NovaSeq™ 6000 System, a powerful Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) platform, enabling the detection of SARS-CoV-2 and identification of different variants of the virus.

Uniquely positioned to help in the growing concern surrounding the uncertainty of the increasing COVID-19 disease variants, LetsGetChecked will sequence the genomes of all positive samples, derived from California, detected using the LetsGetChecked Coronavirus molecular diagnostic Test, which has just recently expanded its FDA EUA to allow for the use of the Home Collection Coronavirus (COVID-19) test for minors ages 2 years and older. Additionally, LetsGetChecked will sequence positive samples provided by COVIDNet from across the state of California. LetsGetChecked’s Monrovia laboratory will utilize the Illumina COVIDSeq™ Test, a high-throughput, NGS in vitro diagnostic (IVD) workflow performed on the NovaSeq 6000 — with an aim to sequence 40,000 positive samples per month to detect known and emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants.

“We have served as a critical partner for hundreds of workplaces, schools, and businesses to provide much-needed access to convenient and easy-to-use Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing,” commented Peter Foley, Founder and CEO of LetsGetChecked. “We are excited to add sequencing capabilities to our fully integrated end-to-end model to support public health initiatives in the United States.”

“We congratulate LetsGetChecked on their expansion into sequencing to help the country stay ahead of emergence and spread of harmful variants,” said Phil Febbo, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Illumina. “This is an exciting example of innovation in response to the evolving demands of the pandemic and the need for public-private partnerships to support our incredible public health teams.”

LetsGetChecked offers a unique approach in its ownership of all aspects of the testing service, including the collection, kit manufacturing process, logistics, lab analysis and physician approval. Every test is trackable in real-time through each step of the distribution, collection, lab analysis, and diagnosis process to provide their clients innovative solutions unmatched in the industry.

To date, LetsGetChecked has provided support to the public and private sectors, and has established successful and impactful partnerships with several colleges and universities as well as businesses across the country. In the future, LetsGetChecked looks forward to providing its sequencing capabilities to additional public health agencies and organizations to promote a safe and secure reopening of society.

For more information about Illumina’s COVIDSeq, visit Illumina COVIDSeq Test | SARS-CoV-2 NGS test (for the COVID-19 Coronavirus).

About LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked is a virtual care company that allows customers to manage their health from home, providing direct access to telehealth services, pharmacy, and at-home diagnostics for a wide range of health conditions including Sexual Health, Cholesterol, Diabetes, Thyroid, Coronavirus (COVID-19), and more. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people with the care they need to live longer, happier lives. Today, LetsGetChecked is a leader in healthcare innovation with an end-to-end model including manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, physician support, and prescription fulfillment, which provides a seamless user experience and a convenient, reliable and secure healthcare experience.

LetsGetChecked is available nationwide in the United States and most EU countries. It is co-headquartered in Dublin and New York, with teammates all over the world. To learn more visit www.letsgetchecked.com.

