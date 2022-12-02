Lessen CEO, Jay McKee, receives 2022 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter award

Among 75 honorees, Mckee earns recognition as a top impactful and innovative tech leader in the housing industry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Awards–Lessen, the premier tech-enabled, end-to-end solution for outsourced real-estate property services, announced today that CEO Jay McKee has been named a 2022 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter. The award recognizes the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing industry. This year, 75 honorees were selected.

HousingWire’s 2022 HW Tech Trendsetters are comprised of the top product and technology leaders who have been essential in bringing innovative tech solutions to market for housing industry clients. Like the HousingWire TECH100 award, which honors the most innovative companies in mortgage and real estate tech, the HW Tech Trendsetters award recognizes the people who develop the technology and drive innovation for their real estate clients.

“The HW Tech Trendsetters award gives us the opportunity to spotlight the names and faces behind the tech companies that are transforming the housing economy,” said HousingWire Editor and Chief Sarah Wheeler. “These innovators are critical to the outstanding performance of their mortgage and real estate clients. And they have, yet again, surpassed all expectations by tackling some of housing’s most pressing issues.”

Mckee’s efforts have resulted in an industry-leading company that received unicorn status with a billion-dollar valuation in less than 2 years.

“It is an honor to be part of this list and receive an award alongside so many inspiring names in our industry,” said McKee. “This award represents the hard work our team has put toward helping Lessen grow into the industry-leading force it is today. I am excited for us to keep pushing forward, and I expect us to be setting trends for many years to come.”

The 2022 HW Tech Trendsetters were selected by HousingWire’s selection committee based on their vital and dynamic contributions to their organizations and to the housing industry.

Click here for the full winner profiles.

About Lessen

Lessen is the premier provider of tech-enabled, end-to-end renovation, turn, and maintenance services for the single-family and multifamily rental industries. Powered by our proprietary technology suite, our local field project managers deploy and oversee a network of vetted service professionals in 40+ markets delivering consistency, quality and speed, at scale. Lessen enables our clients to overcome labor shortages, reduce headcount and overhead, grow and scale their business and benefit from our supply chain and buying power to secure project materials – Lessening burden, saving our clients time and money.

Lessen, Inc. is a venture-backed, privately held company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, with offices in Seattle and Miami. To learn more, please visit lessen.com.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches more than 70,000 newsletter subscribers daily and 1 million unique visitors each month and has more than 5,000 members and event attendees. Visit www.housingwire.com to learn more.

