Lessen Appoints Brad Hamel as Executive Vice President of Delivery

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#newhire—Lessen, the marketplace platform that unites property owners and service professionals to deliver property services better, faster and more cost-effectively than ever before, today named Brad Hamel as executive vice president of delivery.





Hamel comes to Lessen following a 20-year career as an operations and sales executive in the multifamily space. Most recently, he served as a strategic advisor for multiple real estate, property technology (proptech) and start-up firms in the areas of B2B sales, product development, mergers and acquisitions, operations and go-to-market plans. In his new role, Hamel will be responsible for operational oversight of Lessen’s service lines including renovations, turns, repairs, maintenance and scheduled services.

“We feel blessed to have developed such an incredible team amid a global pandemic, and Brad makes the perfect addition to it,” said Jay McKee, founder and CEO of Lessen. “His experience handling multiple challenges in the real estate industry will be an incredible asset to our company. We are excited to have him on board to help enhance our operations, making construction, renovation and turnover more seamless than it ever has been for the industry. We also look forward to his work improving business efficiency for our clients and vendor partners.”

Lessen modernizes the real estate industry with technology that delivers a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for property services. The company saves all parties time and money by replacing outdated manual processes and spreadsheets with centralized project and work order management, as well as integrated dashboards, billing and analytics. Lessen’s platform is flexible, efficient and service professional-friendly. It provides a well-defined and consistent job flow for service professionals, incorporating fast and guaranteed payments for completed work, as well as tools that providers can use to quickly grow their businesses.

“As a career operator in the real estate industry, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges and costs associated with maintaining, renovating and staffing properties,” said Hamel. “The proliferation of proptech to streamline processes and create efficiencies for property owners has Lessen poised to revolutionize the industry. Joining Lessen presented a rare opportunity to help automate significant, high-value segments of the business. Lessen is already established as a powerhouse in this space and I look forward to building out our teams, strengthening client relationships and ensuring operational excellence across the platform to help the company scale.”

The Lessen platform is currently being used by more than 1,000 service providers across 26 markets. These providers have completed several thousand projects for institutional investors of single-family residential, multifamily residential and short-term rental properties.

Lessen is the marketplace platform that unites property owners and service professionals to deliver property services better, faster and cheaper than ever before. The Lessen platform provides complete job workflow and outsourcing of property service projects, automating the management of the entire property services lifecycle. It seamlessly connects property owners to a nationwide network of vetted professionals for renovation, maintenance, cleaning, and turn services, efficiently delivering property services at scale. Lessen is a venture-backed, privately held company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, with offices in Seattle and Miami. To learn more, please visit lessen.com.

