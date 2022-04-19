Lessen Acquires EPM Build

Real Estate Marketplace Platform Acquires Successful Single Family Residences Real Estate Maintenance and Turn Solution Provider

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EPM—Lessen, the marketplace platform that unites property owners and service professionals to deliver property services better, faster and more cost-effectively than ever before, today announced its acquisition of EPM Build, a full-spectrum single-family residences (SFR) maintenance and turnkey solution provider. Through this arrangement, Lessen will welcome a talented team of approximately 30 field project managers, along with an impressive support and management team to help facilitate further market expansion. EPM Build will benefit from Lessen’s technological platform that is enhancing real estate and advancing construction, renovations, turns, repairs, maintenance and scheduled services. The agreement will also help increase Lessen’s revenue and fuel growth.

“Lessen has enjoyed a great level of success since our inception in 2019. This year, we achieved a company valuation of more than $1 billion and we are using our investments to facilitate market expansion,” said Jay McKee, founder and CEO of Lessen, “We look forward to our union with EPM Build and the opportunities we will provide for one another. We are excited to welcome EPM Build’s impressively skilled team that will assist us in scaling our business even further as we continue to help property owners manage their property and maintenance services through our platform.”

Lessen modernizes the real estate industry with technology that delivers a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for property services. The company saves all parties time and money by replacing outdated manual processes and spreadsheets with centralized project and work order management, as well as integrated dashboards, billing and analytics. Lessen’s platform is flexible, efficient and service professional-friendly. It provides a well-defined and consistent job flow for service professionals, incorporating fast and guaranteed payments for completed work, as well as tools that providers can use to quickly grow their businesses.

Lessen’s acquisition of EPM Build will help bolster its already successful platform, which is currently being used by more than 1,800 service providers across more than 30 markets. It is expected to grow through its union with EPM Build. To date, Lessen’s providers have completed over 8,000 projects and 23,000 work orders for institutional investors of SFR, multifamily residential and short-term rental properties.

From its inception, EPM has been vigorously disrupting the scaled SFR arena of real estate. As industry field veterans, EPM knows that Repair & Maintenance is a highly fragmented industry that is inconsistent in quality and completion. The company has worked with many local “scaled service providers”​ that were often organized to serve the needs of the general public. EPM saw the opportunity to change the game and it forged a novel B2B model focused on transparency, quality, and speed. Its portfolio of integrative solutions includes standardized national pricing, a virtual PMO portal, proactive KPI dashboards, and an industry-leading tenant technology and safety program. EPM is equally committed to delivering the highest levels of customer service to tenants and partners alike. It serves as an integrative solution partner to many of the industry’s leading portfolio management companies.

