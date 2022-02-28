Less Than Half of Organizations Say They Have High Confidence in the Security of Their Linux Servers, According to New Research from Synaptic Security

A Troubling Security Gap Has Emerged, and 75 Percent Believe Challenges Shielding Against Cyber Attacks Will Only Increase This Year and Beyond





ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Linux–Following the exposure of massive cybersecurity vulnerabilities over the past two years, three out of four organizations have experienced a cybersecurity attack, one-third of which happened within the last six months, according to new research from Synaptic Security. Further, most organizations believe they are not fully prepared for ransomware and other security threats. The result: cybersecurity is a top business priority for the next 12-24 months, even more important than new customer acquisition and operational efficiency. In fact, 75 percent of those surveyed say the challenges of managing cyber threats, especially within Linux environments, will only increase in 2022 and beyond.

​​These are just a few of the key findings of new global research conducted by Synaptic Security (the emerging leader in cybersecurity for Linux) and independent research firm, Revelocity (www.revelocitygroup.com). The conclusions are based on a survey of security leaders on key priorities, trends and challenges associated with cybersecurity, perceived organizational preparedness, and future plans.

The research quantifies and highlights a widening gap between new security dynamics, ever-expanding vulnerabilities, and exponentially more cyber threats – all which must be managed with limited budget and resources. Organizations are least prepared to address ransomware and cryptojacking, according to the research. However, these same groups are prioritizing spending on ransomware, endpoint detection and response (EDR) and data loss prevention.​

“Our new research reveals that organizations have already experienced tremendous challenges related to their cybersecurity, and unfortunately more impacts are on the horizon,” says Anthony Gadient, CEO, Synaptic Security. “At the start of 2021, companies were struggling to handle the increasing complexity of cyber attacks. New vulnerabilities have further impacted organizations’ preparedness levels, putting them in a more vulnerable state or leaving them even further behind. It’s urgent for organizations to close this cybersecurity gap as it threatens other top business initiatives, such as acquiring new customers and operational efficiency. The time is now for a Linux-first solution.”

Respondents expressed a wide range of key concerns with the top three being: Security level provided, protection from new threats, and blocking of “zero day” threats. When it comes to the cybersecurity solution capabilities organizations considered most critical in 2022, the top three were listed as clear insights, identification of attacks in seconds, and defense against file and fileless attacks. Moving forward, 91 percent of organizations believe their spending on cybersecurity solutions will increase over the next 12-24 months, and will be investing to a high or moderate degree in cloud-based cybersecurity solutions that can help close the cybersecurity gap, especially for Linux environments. Further, survey respondents called out sustainability (both economic and environmental) with respect to EDR solutions as “very important.”

The research, conducted by Revelocity, focused on identifying and assessing priorities, trends and challenges associated with endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions for Linux servers (ransomware, cryptojacking, and data loss prevention). According to Revelocity CEO, Read Ziegler, “the survey clearly underscored the clear and immediate organizational priority for cybersecurity, especially within Linux environments. We were able to confirm and explore this growing sense of urgency, as well as quantify the gap in business preparedness to address the associated challenges.”

Synaptic Security is responding to help customers address these urgent challenges with dedicated information regarding vital technologies to support the future of cybersecurity. To view the survey results and read more about Linux-first cybersecurity, please visit: www.synsec.ai/research.

About the Survey Methodology



The survey was conducted in 2021 through independent research firm REVELOCITY Group via a customized web-based survey. The survey group consisted of decision-makers/recommenders/influencers for cybersecurity solutions for their organizations.

About Synaptic Security



Synaptic Security® is on a mission to help commercial and public organizations simplify and improve cybersecurity before data is compromised. Its industry-first solution, purpose built for Linux, can automatically shield against attacks that have a crucial impact with unparalleled efficacy and minimal CPU impact. The Synaptic Security technology draws on the latest advancements in AI and an open cloud architecture, to help customers close the cybersecurity gap.

Synaptic Security™. Learn more at https://synsec.ai.

SYNAPTIC SECURITY is a trademark of Synaptic Security Systems, Inc. Synaptic Security and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Contacts

Media Relations

Destiny Cunic



Email: destiny@synsec.ai

Cell: 412.266.8645