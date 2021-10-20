Leonardo’s Newest Plate Reader Solution Makes ALPR/ANPR Technology More Affordable

This economical system answers a need for agencies of all size

Solar power and cellular modem eliminate the need for electrical and communications infrastructure

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At Milipol Paris 2021, the leading event for Homeland Security and Safety, Leonardo, the manufacturer of the highly advanced ELSAG Plate Hunter® automatic license plate recognition (ALPR/ANPR) technology for law enforcement, announced a new, autonomous license/number plate reader that delivers an economical means of deploying ALPR/ANPR in cities and neighborhoods—a solution that answers a specific request from customers. The solar-powered, pole-mounted, all-in-one ELSAG® Street Sentry is a low-cost system and a key component of Leonardo’s initiative to make ALPR/ANPR technology accessible for agencies of all sizes.

Leonardo’s ELSAG Street Sentry expands Leonardo’s robust ecosystem of ALPR/ANPR solutions deployed by law enforcement to aid a myriad of public safety objectives, dramatically increasing officers’ productivity by finding suspect vehicles quickly. “Street Sentry is a game-changer,” said Jason Laquatra, general manager of Leonardo’s U.S. subsidiary Selex ES Inc. “It makes the force-multiplying benefits of our ALPR affordable, even for small agencies. Couple that with our industry-leading support and it’s never been a better time to start or grow your ALPR program.”

The ELSAG Street Sentry reads plates 24/7 on city and neighborhood streets to identify suspect vehicles and provide data to officers for real-time interdiction and investigations. Agencies can install it at a single location or at multiple sites to create an ALPR/ANPR safety net in their community. Street Sentry seamlessly incorporates into existing ELSAG ALPR/ANPR networks or performs effectively on its own. This solar-powered solution will be attractive to agencies with green initiatives.

Leonardo’s mission is to continually advance ALPR/ANPR technology to help federal, state, and local law enforcement combat vehicle-related crime. The new ALPR/ANPR solution is part of a wider Leonardo offering portfolio which includes advanced command and control and intelligence solutions able to support effective and coordinated law enforcement operations on the field, in normal and emergency conditions, thanks to the integration of professional communication solutions. “Our long history of ALPR development helps us to build strong partnerships with agencies globally,” said Laquatra. “Every solution we bring to market is purpose-built and field-tested for the quality and dependability required for the critical rigors of law enforcement, and we’re excited about the opportunities Street Sentry brings to the safety of our communities.”

Leonardo

Leonardo, a global high-technology company, is among the top world players in Aerospace, Defence and Security and Italy’s main industrial company. Organized into five business divisions, Leonardo has a significant industrial presence in Italy, the United Kingdom, Poland and the USA, where it also operates through subsidiaries that include Leonardo DRS (defense electronics), and joint ventures and partnerships: ATR, MBDA, Telespazio, Thales Alenia Space and Avio. Leonardo competes in the most important international markets by leveraging its areas of technological and product leadership (Helicopters, Aircraft, Aerostructures, Electronics, Cyber Security and Space). Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (LDO), in 2020 Leonardo recorded consolidated revenues of €13.4 billion and invested €1.6 billion in Research and Development. The company has been part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) since 2010 and has been named as sustainability global leader in the Aerospace & Defence sector for the second year in a row of DJSI in 2020.

Selex ES Inc.

Leonardo’s U.S. subsidiary, Selex ES Inc., is a leading manufacturer of proprietary Automatic License/Number Plate Recognition (ALPR/ANPR) technology to law enforcement, security agencies, and tolling and parking authorities worldwide. This line of business is headquartered in Greensboro, NC and leads the market with its ELSAG Plate Hunter® ALPR solutions, the most advanced available. For more information about the company and its exciting technology portfolio, visit www.leonardocompany-us.com/lpr.

