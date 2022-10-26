<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Leonardo DRS Receives Key Regulatory Approval Associated with RADA Electronic Industries Ltd....
Business Wire

Leonardo DRS Receives Key Regulatory Approval Associated with RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. Merger

di Business Wire

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leonardo DRS, Inc. (“DRS”), a leading mid-tier defense technology provider, today announced that on October 24, 2022, DRS and RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: RADA) (“RADA”) received regulatory approval from The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (“CFIUS”), representing one of the more important regulatory approvals required as a condition to close the previously announced merger of the two companies.

With this key regulatory approval and the previously announced RADA shareholder approval, closing of the transaction is now expected to occur at the end of November or beginning of December, subject to remaining regulatory approvals. Upon closing of the merger, RADA will become a wholly owned subsidiary of DRS, and DRS will trade on the NASDAQ and TASE under the symbol “DRS”.

About Leonardo DRS

DRS is a defense solutions provider, a leading technology innovator, and supplier of integrated products, services and support to military forces, the intelligence community, and defense contractors worldwide. DRS is organized into Advanced Sensor and Computing and Integrated Mission Systems segments. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Leonardo DRS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A. See the full range of capabilities at www.LeonardoDRS.com

About RADA

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets which include active military protection (SHORAD, C-RAM), counter-UAS missions, critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed merger of DRS and RADA and its impact, if completed, on the combined company’s business. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond our control. Neither RADA nor DRS undertake any obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

Contacts

RADA Investor Relations Contact
Ehud Helft

EK Global Investor Relations

+1 212 378 8040

rada@ekgir.com

DRS Investor Relations Contact
Cody Slach or Jeff Grampp, CFA

Gateway Group

+1 949 574 3860

DRS@GatewayIR.com

DRS Media Contact
Michael Mount

Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs

+1 571 447 4624

mmount@drs.com

Articoli correlati

Olo Transforms Restaurant Checkout Experience with Borderless Functionality

Business Wire Business Wire -
Feature provides frictionless checkout experience across restaurants; Details and additional products to be launched at virtual Fall Release Event NEW...
Continua a leggere

VTEX to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10th, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, the leader in accelerating...
Continua a leggere

Napier Introduces Advanced Financial Crime Risk Management Platform, Napier Continuum

Business Wire Business Wire -
Next-generation SaaS platform launched to help financial institutions easily gain a dynamic view of financial crime risk, furthering Napier’s...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Olo Transforms Restaurant Checkout Experience with Borderless Functionality

Business Wire